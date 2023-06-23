Friday Night Lights Review S3E8

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season three will be discussed, from the opening episodes with an up and coming freshman QB all the way to the big game in the season finale.

Random thoughts in live-tweet form.

The guys celebrate selling the house and Jason announces he’s going to New York and is going to look up Grant in hopes to become an agent. Tim questions why anyone would ever want to leave Texas, but he offers to go with him.

Tami and Katie look at a foreclosed house. Tami loves it and Katie tries to persuade her even though it’s still expensive.

Cash and Tyra hang out as Cash prepares to leave for the next leg of the rodeo.

Tim and Jason arrive in New York. They go around NYU trying to find a place to buy a suit. Things are a bit more expensive than they figured. Jason starts to doubt his plan but Tim encourages him.

Tami praises Tyra for being focused and turning things around.

Jason stops by the sports agency to see Grant but is turned away without an appointment. (Why didn’t he call first?). Grant comes out of his office looking confused, but offers to see him.

Jason makes his pitch but Grant cuts him off, coming off the complete opposite of how he was when they met. Grant says getting his job was a miracle and keeping will be one too because Wendall (the Dillon alum) screwed him to sign with another firm. Grant goes on to say the only reason he is meeting with him was because he hoped Jason had info on Wendall.

Eric and Tami discuss the pros and cons of hiring Wade. Tami seems in favor of hiring him. Then she brings up moving to a new house and all the benefits of it. Eric gets upset once he hears Katie McCoy is involved.

Jason is upset and defeated and feels like people only remember him because of the wheelchair. Tim tells him he’s the only person who can persuade Wendall and if he does that, he will get a job. Jason feels inspired once again.

Matt asks Julie if his dad still likes him and wonders why he can’t give it a try at WR. Julie tells him to be persistent until he gives in.

Tyra has an interview at a college but Cash calls to say bye. She asks him if he's going to be faithful to her on the road and he gives a vague answer. Then he says that being on the road is hard and he is going to try but he can’t promise it. But don’t worry, he’s being honest because he loves her. Tyra tries to compose herself before her interview.

In the next scene, Tyra ask Tami if she’s heard from the college and Tami tells her to continue applying and interviewing to keep her options open. It seems like she bombed the interview.

Eric and Tami go to look at the house. Eric says they can’t afford it and if either of them lose their job, things will get tight in a hurry.

Tim and Jason indirectly discuss Jason staying in New York and living far away from each other.

Jason goes to make the pitch to Wendall. He tells him at the big agency he’s just another athlete on their caseload, but if he wants to be a big deal, going with Grant will give him that. He appeals to the family nature and that when family is on the line, someone will do anything to make it happen. Jason says he wants a job out of this but also wants Wendall to succeed and that Wendall knows him and knows he doesn’t give up. Wendall admits there is no one like Jason.

Wendall, Jason, and Tim show back up at Grant’s office. Grant is pleasantly surprised that they came back to talk and Wendall is sure to say that Jason deserves all the credit. Grant lets Jason be involved in the negotiations.

At the Taylor dinner table, Julie asks Eric why Matt can’t play wide receiver. Matt and Eric don’t want to have the discussion but Julie makes a strong argument on Matt’s behalf and asks him for a shot. Matt jumps in on the discussion and says pick 10 routes and if he messes even just 1 up, he will drop it. Eric agrees.

Eric passes to Matt in the street. Matt runs the routes well and then Eric starts coaching him to use his hands more and they engage in a banter. Matt gets off a great line about his legs not having much use lately on the bench. On the 10th route, Matt falls a yard or two short of catching the pass. Eric looks disappointed and so are Matt, Julie, and Tami. Everyone is silent until Eric says it was a piss poor pass and tells him “he’ll think about it”, which is really encouraging.

While walking back to the house, Eric tells Tami his arm is sore and Tami acknowledges he hasn’t thrown like that in years.

Tyra is in the house crying about Cash leaving and colleges. She calls Cash up and packs a bag and says she’s going with him. They are both happy.

Tami wakes Eric up to say she can’t stop thinking about the house and wants to make the decision together as partners rather than her trying to convince him. Eric agrees.

At the house, they discuss the possibility of buying the house. They both like the house but Eric says he can’t do it. He says if they did it, he couldn’t sleep worrying about the finances. Tami is crestfallen but seems to understand. She said she doesn’t need the house because she has her family and the best life and is happy Eric really considered it and they could make a decision together.

Jason rehearses his speech to Tim about what he is going to say to Erin.

Coach Taylor’s speeches.

Football observations.

It’s a rough day at practice as JD and his receivers struggle mightily. Saracen calls out some WRs for running the wrong routes and then steps in to show him how it’s done. He executes it flawlessly.

Immediately after, Mac collapses and has a heart attack.

It is determined Mac is going to be out awhile. Buddy and Eric go visit him and Buddy already has a plan to hire Wade Aikmen as the interim OC, which Coach Taylor is annoyed by.

Saracen comes to the house with some analysis and charts for Coach Taylor and works up the courage to ask to move to wide receiver. He argues he knows the routes and can be of value, but Coach Taylor doesn’t want to risk injuries.

Wade tells JD he needs some rest so no personal practice today. Coach Taylor had the same thought and then offers Wade the job until Mac comes back. Wade agrees and they appear on the same page.

At practice, Coach Taylor gets mad that Wade has Saracen practicing with wide receivers and is also doing new drills. After practice, Joe comes over to offer his seal of approval.

Another day at practice, the offense looks much better. Joe holds court a host of boosters. Matt goes in at WR and looks great when he gets the opportunity.

At Erin’s house, Tim tells Jason he hopes he gets everything he wants and no matter what, Jason will always be his best friend and he deserves to be happy. They share a moment and Jason moves forward to the rest of his life.

Erin answers the door surprised (really, does Jason not believe in calling anyone). Jason explains he has a job and wants to provide for her and Noah and he wants to live with them if that’s what she wants. Erin says she’s missed him and everyone (including Tim) start to cry.

Unanswered questions.

Plot holes.

Is Eric still the AD?

Quote of the episode.

“Jason, there’s one else like you man“ - Wendall

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 20

Texas Forever official counter: 9

Riggins quitting the team official counter: 4? (didn’t quit but is ditching practice for a bit)

Coach Taylor calling Landry ‘Lance’ official counter: 7