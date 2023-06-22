Omari Moore goes undrafted, signs two-way contract with Bucks

After 58 selections, Omari Moore did not hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the former San Jose State guard has signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday evening.

San Jose State's Omari Moore has agreed on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Derek Malloy of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Moore was projected to be the Mountain West’s top prospect heading into the draft, but ultimately landed with a squad in need of ballhandling and creation.

Moore, listed at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans last season, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from 3-point range, a decrease from his 42.9 3-point percentage the year prior (albeit on fewer attempts, less usage).

With the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team will be allotted to three two-way contracts instead of two. Moore looked good as a catch-and-shoot shooter during the NBA Combine workouts, but did not get many on-ball reps during the combine scrimmages.

Landing Moore, who has two-way upside, in the undrafted pool is good value for Milwaukee, who was eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat in five games and will have plenty of questions to answer this upcoming offseason.

