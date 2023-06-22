Mountaintop View 6-22-23

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach takes a dive into a question that’s present for as long as the Mountain West has existed: will UNLV ever be good at football? Read above to see why this time around could be different.

Athlon ranks all 133 FBS teams. Where does your Mountain West team rank?

Canzano and Wilner dish on the latest in realignment

What’s up with San Diego State and the Pac-12?



⁦@wilnerhotline⁩ and I talk w Aztecs beat reporter ⁦@sdutzeigler⁩ in an all-new episode of “Canzano & Wilner: The Podcast” here: https://t.co/7rEtDeKDY0 — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) June 21, 2023

Football recruiting commits from yesterday

FBSchedules posts their 2023 MWC helmet schedule

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Vic

Today - Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #10

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which coach is on the hot seat in 2023?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E8