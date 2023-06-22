Mountaintop View 6-22-23

UNLV wants to ride Las Vegas’ sports surge. Will Rebels get it right this time? ($$)
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach takes a dive into a question that’s present for as long as the Mountain West has existed: will UNLV ever be good at football? Read above to see why this time around could be different.
College Football Top 133 Team Rankings for 2023
Athlon ranks all 133 FBS teams. Where does your Mountain West team rank?
Canzano and Wilner dish on the latest in realignment
What’s up with San Diego State and the Pac-12?— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) June 21, 2023
@wilnerhotline and I talk w Aztecs beat reporter @sdutzeigler in an all-new episode of “Canzano & Wilner: The Podcast” here: https://t.co/7rEtDeKDY0
Football recruiting commits from yesterday
Home❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqKjHgHJo4— ️. (@Jordan2pierro) June 22, 2023
COMMITTED!! #BLEEDBLUE @AABroncoHC @Coach_SD@DemarioWarren @D_Co0p @GregBiggins @adamgorney @MissionFootball pic.twitter.com/lI1KESxk0n— Treyvon Tolmaire (@TolmaireTreyvon) June 21, 2023
FBSchedules posts their 2023 MWC helmet schedule
2023 Mountain West Football Helmet Schedulehttps://t.co/r0Bkpt05qG pic.twitter.com/VHBIowg4vD— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) June 20, 2023
