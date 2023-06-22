 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 6-22-23

UNLV football, Athlon rankings, more SDSU realignment talk, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
UNLV wants to ride Las Vegas’ sports surge. Will Rebels get it right this time? ($$)

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach takes a dive into a question that’s present for as long as the Mountain West has existed: will UNLV ever be good at football? Read above to see why this time around could be different.

College Football Top 133 Team Rankings for 2023

Athlon ranks all 133 FBS teams. Where does your Mountain West team rank?

Canzano and Wilner dish on the latest in realignment

Football recruiting commits from yesterday

FBSchedules posts their 2023 MWC helmet schedule

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Vic

Today - Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #10

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which coach is on the hot seat in 2023?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E8

