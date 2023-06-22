Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #10

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number ten.

Zach: Rodney Robinson. Robinson was the biggest surprise on defense last year. I think most fans expected Seyi Oladipo to start at safety. Robinson might be undersized, but he makes up for it in toughness. Robinson has a nose for the ball and is reliable in coverage and improved in stopping the run. 2023 is a big year for Robinson. The Broncos will be inexperienced on the defensive side of the ball, and Robinson will need to bring a veteran presence to an unexpected secondary.

You could also make a strong argument for putting Markel Reed and Kaonohi Kaniho in the top ten. Reed has had a hard time staying healthy and Kaniho has been inconsistent. But, both players bring valuable experience to the secondary.

Aiden: Stefan Cobbs. Experience has to count for something. Cobbs has appeared in 34 games as a Bronco and is a reliable security blanket. While he hasn’t put up the gaudy numbers that some expected, he is still a threat down the field and has improved his route running over the course of his career. With the increase of talent around Cobbs, it should allow him to shine within a committee rather than as option number one. Up-and-coming players Eric McAlister and Prince Strachan will be able to learn from a veteran such as Cobbs in an environment where all of them are soaking up new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan’s tactical philosophy.

