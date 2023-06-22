Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Vic

Editor’s note:

The summer can often be devoid of content until media days in mid-July. For the past few years, we have tried to do a weekly summer series to mitigate some of that. In 2021, it was the Outside Look series, and last year we learned more about our team in the “Why I Write Series.” This year, I came up with an idea I’m calling Armchair Commissioner.

Basically, each writer is put in charge of the conference and gets to write about decisions they would make on a number of important topics that a commissioner would face running the Mountain West. I am basing this idea on a blog site I enjoy and something they do every offseason called the Sox Machine Offseason Plan Project.

Note: Obviously, none of us are trying to replace new Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez, nor should this exercise be seen as a critique of her in any way.

Instead, this is a practice to hear some thoughts on the big issues that the conference faces in the near or long-term future. Not only will you get to read thoughts from different staff writers each week, but all of you will have the opportunity to join in on the fun by contributing too in the fan post section of the site.

Questions

What is your opening address about the state of the conference at media days?

They say you have to rock the boat to change things, but in a sea of uncertainty and have and have-nots, you have to fully assess what you have, what you don’t have and what you need.

So firstly, if the Mountain West were a ship, we most certainly have a solid platform to forge forward, change direction or a unique combination of both. And that is something, each institution needs to understand and appreciate.

Secondly, we have a platform of outstanding athletes, teams, universities and resources, in large part due to Craig Thompson laying the foundation. And with all sorts of rumors and speculation, we don’t need to follow and chase. Yes, we can let people leave and we can most certainly still lead, because “The whole will be greater than the sum of our parts.” Or maybe we can also say, “The grass most always isn’t greener on the other side.”

We will get to the next evolution of the Mountain West.

What are some innovative ways you would attempt to increase revenue for the conference?

Ideally, increasing revenue should stem naturally from a truly great brand and that effort is something you can’t purely just buy. There are short-term ways like strengthening our sponsorships and media partners, but it all starts with our brand. I know “brand” is such a nebulous term and it’s nebulous for a reason. It is the horse before the cart and the roads are cleared and paved from a stronger all-around, interconnected, fully understood brand.

What Olympic sports would you want to prioritize/build up?

We know what the main sports are first and foremost and we know what can happen if you improperly “over-prioritize” other sports. That said, we’ll look at the data and apply the appropriate proportion of better outgoing costing and better digital marketing and venue efforts to still be forward-looking with regards to all Olympic sports.

In no particular order, all of them have deeply passionate audiences we can strategically ramp up and down to engage with in all the ways they consume their content. Also, considering the Oversight Committee to these regards, we do have strong representation there.

What two committees would you join and why (pick from the list below)?

Transformation committee

Committee on Academics

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Committee on Infractions

Oversight Committee

Strategic Vision and Planning Committee

Student Athlete Experience Committee

The Strategic Vision and Planning Committee and the Transformation Committee, respectively, are the keys to the next level progression of the Mountain West.

Strategic Vision and Planning is about where, how and why our expenditures are determined among our key priorities. Currently, we don’t have deep representation there. Given and considering our natural forward-thinking west coast resources and attributes - even without expansion or realignment, the MWC is more poised for success than most people think vs. thinking we need to go eastward to grow. Those other key priorities aforementioned: sustaining academics & increasing opportunities for our student-athletes, advocating and planning more community involvement, and collective brand training across the board between our member schools.

The Transformation Committee has a natural tie-in to the above. As the MWC leader, part of job 1 is to think out ahead - I’d call it more the purpose-driven executor of our collective goals for the betterment of the conference. One small example is to enhance and help our teams and universities logistically. Logistics can mean many things from overall travel, scheduling, coordination, training, education and retainment. We should help with any governance and policies in and out of the conference to make it better and easier to function and grow for everyone involved, bottom-line.

What games would you protect for every team when the new football schedule comes out for the 2026 season?

Though this is just one perspective, this scenario has nine protected games that would seem to make sense. It’s definitely not perfect, but closer than what’s currently slated.

Air Force: Colorado State and Wyoming

Boise State: Nevada and Fresno State

Colorado State: Air Force and Wyoming

Fresno State: Boise State and San Jose State

Hawaii: San Diego State and UNLV

Nevada: UNLV and Boise State

New Mexico: Utah State

San Diego State: San Jose State and Hawaii

San Jose State: Fresno State and San Diego State

UNLV: Nevada and Hawaii

Utah State: New Mexico

Wyoming: Colorado State and Air Force

Conference Realignment: Assuming the Mountain West will eventually need to expand, who are the top two teams you would choose as replacements?

Theoretically speaking and since technically you don’t show your cards in the open; considering all the elements of the question - Portland State and Sacramento State (and for good measure, Washington State) make sense and the Big Sky in general is interesting.

Again, with the importance of logistics, Portland and Sacramento are easier travel corridors to say the least and have respectable academic standings, which is important too (though Sac State geographically is obviously quite close to our other member schools). They increase the MW footprint, recruiting, network and mindshare westward as it should be and their markets are as significant or greater than some of our current members. They most definitely can compete and have or had great programs that are ready to move up. There are dynamic markets and programs there and we can make it a unique win-win combination.

Bowl Tie-Ins: What are some realistic bowl tie-ins you would attempt to negotiate for the conference?

Bowl-tie-ins are something of a science-and-art that we can have more control to do better. We improve upon the Idaho, Arizona, LA and Hawaii Bowls. Make it appealing for other conferences. We consider their markets and other sponsors, and overall, we can improve the experience from top to bottom without breaking the bank.

That said, we also revive, rename, rebrand and rebuild the old San Francisco Bowl. The Bay Area has so many resources and creativity to partner with and tap into.

In all, these bowl games are also our long-term ambassadorships between participating conferences and building our brand up. We make it appealing and worthwhile from the top-down and the bottom-up.

Media Deal: What would be your realistic plan for the next media rights deal? Consider dollar amount, total years, team distribution, specific networks, game tv slots, linear tv vs. streaming?

A shorter deal; something that takes us just to the end of the decade; say 4-5 years where members are getting $5M-$6M. We make it less “risky” to an old traditional network with room to grow for ourselves. We pack it with creative options that also aren’t the traditional Friday or Saturday night games, but we still do go for fixed schedules. We look at a weekday special events that are a bit beyond the norm; not Savanah Bananas baseball like; more like how basketball or Twitch games or the NFL might be more intimately covered. We can involve and include so many more resources that are already built into our member schools to make something unique happen.

Streaming is part of the above. Streaming has really blurred the lines and can probably be moreso considered the new traditional media per se.

The biggest takeaway is really about taking more ownership of our content; how/where we repurpose it, how and where we share it and the many new ways we can monetize it in non-traditional ways that even becomes more a partnership with our athletes.

To say the word “brand” again, it’s about win-win relationships on all fronts.

Three of the biggest issues appear to be conference realignment, bowl tie-ins, and money from a media deal. Which of the three would you make your number one priority? Why are you choosing that one and provide more detail to how you would address it?

As mentioned, bowl-tie ins are in our immediate control vs. the other options. And again, our science-and-art or secret sauce is that the more we can control means we’re as good, or as bad, as we can create, negotiate and present.

If you have a true win-win mindset, we can make it an experience in every sense of the word.

What’s another thing not listed here that the conference could do off the field to enhance its product on the field?

If you look at the definition of a leader, that’s what I/we need do every day. Just as our coaches ask for a little improvement every day that compounds to greatness, we do that from the MW administration team and everyday, we echo that. Big changes are an accumulation of small everyday things to reach and maintain greatness. It’s the simplest, yet hardest thing to do. So, off-the-field is really no different from on-the-field expectations.