Colorado State Legend Clark Haggans Passes Away at 46

Colorado State Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Clark Haggans passed away on Monday. He was 46 years old.

No cause of death has been announced. His passing was first reported Tuesday night by Pittsburgh radio host Colin Dunlap.

Following an accomplished athletic career at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Haggans walked on to the Colorado State team in 1996. He would go on to have an incredible career during his time in Fort Collins as an outside linebacker. As a sophomore, he had 12 sacks and was a big reason why the Rams won the WAC and the Holiday Bowl against Missouri. He produced another 12 sacks, awarding him 2nd team All-WAC honors. His senior year saw him claim the career sacks record at Colorado State with 33, in addition to 1st team All-MW honors.

Haggans would be drafted in the 5th round, 137th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joining his Ram teammate Joey Porter (went in the 3rd round in the ‘99 draft), he spent his first four years in the league as a solid rotational piece, notably breaking out in his third season with 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

After being installed as a full time starter in 2004, Pittsburgh went 15-1 in the regular season, but fell to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, despite Haggans getting a sack in both playoff games. His best year of his career was in 2005. Despite missing three games, he racked up 9 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 61 tackles. Headlined by the NFL’s 3rd best defense, the Steelers rolled into Super Bowl XL against the Seahawks. Haggans sacked Matt Hasselbeck on the first drive of the game, setting the tone for a dominating 21-10 victory. In his sixth season as a pro, at age 28, Clark Haggans was a Super Bowl Champion.

Haggans started for the Steelers for two more seasons before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. He missed the majority of his first season with a foot injury, a year where the Cardinals lost in the Super Bowl to his old team, but would stick around after signing a three year deal. He’d start in 43 of 48 of the games during that contract, remaining a starting caliber linebacker despite him reaching 34 years old.

The last stop of Haggans career would be in San Francisco, spending one year there in a reserve role. He finished his 13 year career with 520 tackles, 49 TFLs, 46.5 sacks, 24 pass deflections, and 16 forced fumbles.

Clark Haggans was inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Alianna, and two children, Emily and Ethan.

Rest in peace, Clark. Gone far, far too soon.