Mountaintop View 6-21-23. Conference Expansion, SDSU’s home? Air Force preview, Falcon’s tennis, Active wins.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. The NBA Draft is in a few days, and there are still updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

If news that is changing by the day, the Mountain West has said they will not make any exceptions for San Diego State. Once more, they consider this their resignation, which means they are not planning to give the school their annual payout ($6 million) next month, and they lost their seat on the board of directors. People were unsure how the conference would respond and it seems like they are taking a hard stance.

Local San Diego writer Mark Zeigler asks this question and it’s a good one. The general public is unsure if San Diego State is now leaving the conference or not (at least at the time of this writing). The school could not be reached for comment, although at one point the AD is on record saying they can not pay the $34 million exit fee that would go into effect if they tried to leave for the 2024 season after June 30th. And that is really why the school tried to say they were leaving without giving official notice, but the Mountain West didn’t see it that way. Although Zeigler doesn’t say it directly, he seems to agree with the conference side of things in that there is no reason for them to provide leniency to San Diego State and now the Aztec’s could be playing their last year in their current conference without the certainty of a new one.

In other news, Athlon is going through previews as well, with this one on the Falcons. John Lee Eldridge III seems primed for a big year, but they acknowledge that they are short on offensive playmakers, at least on paper. Breaking in a new quarterback might not be easy, but it helps to return a number of starters on the offensive line. They don’t mention the defense much, other than returning three of their best players. Also, they think Air Force is primed to stay at the top of the division with a pretty favorable schedule until the end of the year.

Falcon’s Men’s Tennis Coach Oosterhous is stepping down.

After amassing a 148-175 record in 14 seasons as @AF_Mtennis head coach, Dan Oosterhous has stepped down. Associate head coach Evan Urbina, entering his 10th season w/ the Falcons, is interim head coach. The @BYUmTennis alum has the 3rd most singles wins in program history (98). pic.twitter.com/jTzu2zjwzn — Parsa (@Parsa_Nemati) June 20, 2023

2 MW Coaches in the top 10 in active wins.

All Time Wins Leaders Among Active Head Coaches pic.twitter.com/5Yq06DqPju — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2023

On the horizon: