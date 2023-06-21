Peak Perspective: 2023 Mountain West SP+ rankings

With spring football in the rearview mirror and summer officially here, college football fans cannot know we are heading into one of the final stages of the long off-season. Change is on the horizon for the Mountain West in 2023. The divisional format is no more, no more West/Mountain divisions. There will be plenty of new faces on the field as well, and as a result ESPN’s Bill Connelly decided to refresh his 2023 SP+ rankings. Bill’s content is paywalled, so I’ll keep the details with as little meat on the bone as possible. You should subscribe, I can attest, Bill’s work is one of many, many cool things on ESPN+.

Anyway, the rankings. Bill notes his methodology with the following passage:

”The preseason SP+ projections are a simple mix of three factors: recent history, returning production, and recruiting. To come up with 133-team projections for all of FBS, I create projected ratings based on each factor.”

We should probably keep this passage in mind too:

“(One other reminder: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.)”

I’ll reiterate at some point in this post, but let’s get this disclaimer out of the way: these rankings are fun to analyze for fans, don’t take them too seriously. If your team appears low on this list, don’t become too discouraged. There’s a reason we play the games.

2023 Preseason Projected SP+ Rankings (national ranking in parenthesis)

1. Boise State (62)

2. Fresno State (68)

3. Air Force (81)

4. San Diego State (85)

5. Wyoming (92)

6. San Jose State (97)

7. UNLV (107)

8. Nevada (113)

9. Utah State (116)

10. Colorado State (118)

11. Hawaii (124)

12. New Mexico (132)

Some things that stand out for the 2023 Mountain West:

First off, let’s let out a significant oooooof, these preseason rankings do not paint a pretty picture for the MWC. Nobody even close to the Top 25. Half of the conference ranks 100th or later. Blame it on attrition, the transfer portal, whatever…but it’s clear that maybe this isn’t the season to be expecting the conference to win games against top opposition.

Boise State leads the way at 62nd. It’s strange, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the Broncos because of their young offensive talent, but the overall rank of 62nd pours cold water on the idea of a breakout season. In fact, Bill’s numbers have the Broncos featuring the 70th best offense in college football. Merely “okay”. Projected 26.1 point per game would actually be regressing from 2022. Maybe that dread September 2022 that led to quarterback Hank Bachmeier transferring weighed them down some, but regardless we’re off to a negative start when even the #1 ranked MWC team is being told to chill on expectations. We’ll see if quarterback Taylen Green and the offense can really take off this year. Connelly makes it clear these rankings are not a projection for December, but where things stand entering the season. Needless to say, 62nd is not where Boise State wants to be in year #3 of the Avalos era.

Not far behind the Broncos is Fresno State at 68th. I suppose Boise State and Fresno State would round out “tier 1” for these rankings, with no other MWC team appearing for another 15 spots or so. Fresno State’s preseason projection has the defense at 58th, the offense palindroming at 85th. Dead giveaway with there: regression is expected with quarterback Jake Haener now playing with the New Orleans Saints, along with plenty of other key departures. Otherwise, the Bulldogs would be ranked closer to the Top 25. Fresno State has a championship program, they’ve proven that. This year they set out to prove the program reloads, not rebuilds.

Next up is “tier 2”: Air Force (81st) and San Diego State (85th). Is there any program in the Mountain West more glad that the divisional format is no more than Air Force. The Falcons are the epitome of consistency in the MWC, yet only have one conference championship game appearance in the last decade. The 11-2 from 2019 didn’t even make it! More often than not, divisional peer Boise State got in the way. No longer a problem in the divisional sense. The SP+ rankings project the Falcons to have a top tier defense (33rd), but a dreadful offense (122nd). I cannot remember Troy Calhoun ever having a truly bad offense, even with key players departed. As for the Aztecs, San Diego State hopes to enter the season having already been invited to a Power 5 conference. Their current conference proved plenty tough enough for them last fall, and this season might prove tough too. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Aztecs defense is projected to be good, whereas the offense is projected to be poor. Stop? Let’s move on.

If there is a suggested “tier 3” in these rankings, Wyoming (92nd) and San Jose State (97th) are those teams. Not quite frontrunners, but still some sense of optimism entering the season. For better or worse, Wyoming seems to play the same season every year. Once again projected to be solid on defense, but poor on offense, another “7-5 or 8-4 season that leaves fans wondering how good they could be if they actually had a quarterback” appears to be in the cards for 2023. San Jose State on the other hand will feature Chevan Cordeiro at quarterback again this fall. I’m not entirely sure how Cordeiro still has eligibility, but he’s the bright spot for a Spartans team that features heavy turnover on defense.

The non-contenders ranked in the 100s: UNLV (107), Nevada (113), Utah State (116), Colorado State (118), Hawaii (124), and New Mexico (132). I can already hear these fan bases banging their closed fists on the table and sternly saying, “HOW DARE YOU!”

A few things that standout in this group: UNLV’s o/u totals in the preseason are the best they’ve been in ages, somewhere around 6 or 6.5. New staff might need some time, but there is some optimism rolling into 2023 as Barry Odom takes over.

It certainly cannot get any worse for Nevada, Hawaii, and New Mexico, right? Right?! Expect the Rainbow Warriors to, at the very least, be entertaining now that they’re reverting back to the run-and-shoot offense.

Utah State’s roster was absolutely ravaged by the transfer portal. By August, I expect the roster to have made some additions. For now, the projection reflects the current state of things.

If there is any fan base with pitchforks ready for Connelly (leave Bill alone), it’s probably Colorado State fans. The Rams have been proclaiming to have the Mountain West’s best defense heading into 2023. As a result, seeing their team at 118th is pretty shocking. Bill’s not as bullish on the defense as fans are, but still a solid 77th. Considering a recent report showed how much money the Rams invest in football, patience will not be in abundance for the Norvell regime. Rams fans will be demanding better than 118th.

What are your thoughts and expectations? Do Bill’s ranking projections make you more or less optimistic about your 2022 team? Neither? Don’t care and just glad we’re talking football? Feel free to add your two cents in the comments section.