Mountaintop View 6-20-23 Pac-12 non-interest, football updates, RIP, Aztec honored

The start of the college football season is less than 75 days away and MWCConnection gives you some updates on this season and recruiting for next from several conference schools. We also pass along some sad news, especially for Cowboy fans and family. We end with an Aztec baseball player getting more honors for his stellar baseball season!

Although the Fresno City Council passed a resolution months ago declaring the Pac 12 needs to conduct entrance negotiations with Fresno State, it appears the Bulldogs and two other MW schools are not even being considered. At press time, none of the three had sent letters to the MW declaring their intent to leave at some point in the future.

Here’s the latest news on Lobo football as they add a linebacker and get nine players named to Phil Steele’s preseason Mountain West all-conference teams.

The Rams are up to 7 for 2024 commits. See the list on those that have verbally stated they will be going to Fort Collins for the start of their college football careers.

The Broncos announce two verbal commits, one for the offensive line and a safety for the defense.

Brandenburg led the Cowboys to three WAC championships along with three NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 round in 1987.

With all of the excitement surrounding the return of star point guard Isaiah Stevens, there is additional anticipation from the arrival of three former Colorado Springs area players in bolstering the lineup this season.

San Diego State’s junior pitcher continued receiving postseason accolades as he is named to the second team.

