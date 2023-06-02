Mountaintop View 6-2-23 Schedule, Poll, Top Games, NIL, Realignment, Basketball news

We have reached the first Friday of June and there’s plenty of news from around the conference to check out. With the football schedule announced, we even throw in a poll for your opinion on what P5 game you have your eyes on already. Enjoy!

The Mountain West announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday with their TV partners CBS and Fox Sports. Several times are still TBA and some days may still change, but fans can start making plans on seeing their favorite teams. With the schedule out, it begs the following question for upcoming MW vs P5 non-conference games....

Poll Which of these upcoming P5 games are you circling your calendars to make sure you attend or watch? 9/2 Boise State vs Washington

9/2 Texas Tech vs Wyoming

9/2 Washington State vs Colorado State

9/3 Oregon State vs San Jose State

9/9 UCLA vs San Diego State

9/9 UCF vs Boise State

9/16 Fresno State vs Arizona State

9/16 Colorado State vs Colorado

I’m going golfing instead vote view results 31% 9/2 Boise State vs Washington (9 votes)

24% 9/2 Texas Tech vs Wyoming (7 votes)

0% 9/2 Washington State vs Colorado State (0 votes)

0% 9/3 Oregon State vs San Jose State (0 votes)

13% 9/9 UCLA vs San Diego State (4 votes)

13% 9/9 UCF vs Boise State (4 votes)

10% 9/16 Fresno State vs Arizona State (3 votes)

0% 9/16 Colorado State vs Colorado (0 votes)

6% I’m going golfing instead (2 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

My poll notwithstanding, Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net goes further on the full 21 game slate versus P5 opponents and how he sees the MW chances.

Local Bronco beat writer Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press details how Boise State will be facing a nationally ranked team in a season opener for the first time in 9 years. With the Broncos striving for national relevance as in the past, how big a bump in that direction might happen if they pull of the upset when they visit Montlake on September 2nd to face the Washington Huskies in what will be a nationally televised game?

The Aggies get into the collective game as an ex-head coach of the football co-found this initial NIL venture to help Utah State football players in the program.

Death, taxes, and realignment rumors, right? Some MW schools mentioned in the article that states what might need to happen to set off the next realignment movement.

Two MW basketball teams slated to play in December tourney

NEWS: Creighton will play UNLV on 12/13 and New Mexico will play Santa Clara on 12/9 in the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nevada, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/wrl8SaMK03 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023

