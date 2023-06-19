Mountaintop View 6-19-23. San Diego State, Conference Realignment, Nevada grades, Joe Franklin leaving, Learfield Standings

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Spring sports have wrapped up for the regular season, and although the NBA Draft is this week, we have pretty much reached the biggest lull of the offseason. Regardless, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

June 30th is the deadline for San Diego State to either announce they are leaving the conference, or else their exit fee will double, or they have to wait another year to leave. They don’t want to pay more money, but they don’t have an official invite yet. So the school tried to figure out a solution by asking the Mountain West for a one-month extension by notifying them they “intend” to leave the conference while wanting to negotiate the exit fee. The conference said we could consider this your resignation and start withholding money. Conference realignment is always interesting to watch.

Chris Murray assigns a season grade to each of the Wolf Pack’s 14 sports. The men’s basketball and women’s golf and men’s tennis teams lead the way with B+ grades, while the rest of the B-level grades belong to the women (T&F, S&D, softball, and volleyball). Football gets a D- only because a tough season was expected, while women’s soccer brings up the rear with an F+.

It’s important to note that currently, SDSU does not have an official invitation from any other conference. While it’s nearly certain they will receive a PAC invite once their media deal is finalized (“soon”), it is still a big gamble to inform their current conference they want to leave before having a set landing spot. The Athletic thinks the PAC is the best fit for both parties, but that conference remains fluid as Colorado and Arizona remain in contact with the Big 12 as they wait and see how everything plays out. While SDSU and the Big 12 have had multiple conversations, neither is the top choice for the other, so an invitation on that end isn’t likely.

Longtime Lobos XC/T&F Coach Joe Franklin moves on.

3 Mountain West Schools crack top 100 of Learfield Standings.

Three MW schools finished in the top of the final Learfield Directors' Cup standings ⁠

