Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 6-19-23. Recruiting Interviews

This was easily the biggest Mountain West recruiting week of the year. 10 of 12 teams handed out a combined 69 offers this week. Also, there were 22 scheduled known official visitors as teams continue to host recruits before the summer heats up. Camps were going on, which led to many new offers. On the commitment front, there were 17 new ones among the Mountain West schools. A number of schools had big weeks, including Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, and Hawaii. Three of them were considered for the cover phot this week, but we gave the Rainbow Warriors the nod as they brought in four new verbal pledges, cleaning up on the islands.
Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:
- San Diego State: 5
- UNLV: 3
- Air Force: 2
- Nevada: 2
- Colorado State: 1
- Fresno State: 1
- Hawaii: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
For most of June (until the 27th), we are in a quiet period. This is a time where recruits can take official visits to campuses.
RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 26
Recruiting Camps:
If anyone has info on the other teams, feel free to share.
Air Force:
Boise State: June 11, 12
Colorado State: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 29
Fresno State: May 31, June 10, 17, 24
Hawaii: June 24
Nevada:
New Mexico: June 8-10
San Diego State: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18
San Jose State: June 9, 10, 17
UNLV: 1, 10, 11, 16, 24
Utah State: June 2, 10, 14, 15, 16, 20
Wyoming: June 10, 23
Visit Recap:
WR/DB Trevor Rogers (Colorado State)
“It was the best visit to a school I’ve had so far for sure. Coach Banks, Coach Patton, and Coach Norvell are some of the best in the business, and what they are building there is gonna be really special.”
DE Keegan Shank (Nevada)
“My favorite parts of the visit were for sure seeing the area of Reno, meeting some of the players and talking to them, and all the food spots because I’ve never been there before. Also, being able to learn how their defensive scheme works and how I can succeed in it. Me and the coaches talked a lot about everything. We talked about where I’m from, my family, their families, how I transitioned from soccer to football, and just really getting to know me on a personal level. I feel like my strengths would fit in with the program and the defense itself. Also, my mindset and blue-collar type of mentality would fit with what the program is trying to preach. The staff as a whole was one big family, and that was something that was really stood out to me.”
OL Brody Duffel (UNLV)
“The visit was nothing short of amazing the staff and players really have a great vision in mind, and they have the resources to accomplish it! It is a beautiful campus, and the facilities were amazing the hospitality shown was great as well! It was a great visit!”
Commitment Spotlight:
RB Nate Severs (Air Force)
“I committed to Air Force not only to play good football, but to set myself up for the rest of my life. The brotherhood is unlike any other, and I felt it was the place that fit me the best.”
OL Jeremy Blute (Air Force)
“First off Colorado Springs is one of the nicest places I’ve ever been to. The campus location is absolutely beautiful and is a fantastic facility for both education and athletics. When I took my visit I could immediately feel a connection with every member of the coaching staff. They were all really genuine and I was really impressed by each of their track records. The culture they built at the academy is second to none. Also the academics are next level and the opportunity for success after graduation is unlike any other school.”
DB Travis Anderson (Boise State)
“The reason why I chose Boise State is they have the total package as far as being a student-athlete goes. The facilities, coaching staff, the surrounding area are all great, and most of all, they win games. They are the top team in the Mountain West year in and year out. The atmosphere at Boise is incredible. I feel like I fit in very well in their program. With the defense and communication with the players.”
OL Berlin Lillard (Colorado State)
“After taking my OV, soaking it all in, and talking with family back home, I felt it was time to make that decision. Colorado State, showed great hospitality to my family and me during my visit as well. They are striving to exceed their expectations, go up a conference, and that’s something I look forward to becoming a part of. I’m really excited about becoming a Ram in 2024.”
TE Zach Smith (Colorado State)
“I committed to CSU a couple of days after my OV there and I felt like it was home instantly. Coach Best and the rest of the coaching staff went above and beyond to make CSU feel like home. The facilities are outstanding and the small college town feel that Fort Collins has to offer just can’t be beat! I also wanted to be a part of a team on the rise, and I believe that the class of 23 and 24 are helping to add to this new era of CSU football. I’m very excited to be a part of the Ram family and can’t wait to get on that field!”
OL John Holthaus (Colorado State)
“I committed to Colorado State because I feel they have the right coaches, players, and resources to climb to the top of the Mountain West, and that is something I would really love to be a part of. I really like the recruits in my class - we all want to play and win. Lastly, the city of Fort Collins is beautiful and their fans will rock that giant stadium. Go Rams!”
EDGE Noah Wily (Hawaii)
“I committed cause coach Timmy and his staff is doing one thing great over there and there doing it the right way us in Hawaii take pride in this island so we should stay home a play for it we got a lot of the talent staying home and more coming I think the future going to be real good over at Hawaii.”
DB Jackson Barton (Nevada)
“I love the culture here. It’s truly a family, and the coaches are great and truly care about me and my future here. Also, I can see myself living here for the next 3-4 years.”
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- QB Kaleb Annett was offered by Boise State
- DB Tommy Poe was offered by Colorado State and UNLV
- WR/LB Izeyah Wright was offered by Colorado State, Fresno State, and SJSU
- 2025 RB Kourdey Glass was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 WR/DB Nazarus Williams was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 TE Colby Simpson was offered by Colorado State
- LB Tytus Khajavi was offered by Fresno State
- DL Elijah Henderson was offered by Fresno State
- OL Terrell Kim was offered by Fresno State and Nevada
- OL Elijah Henderson was offered by Hawaii
- 2026 TE/DL Adruen Meredith was offered by Hawaii
- WR Paul Kuhner was offered by Nevada
- TE/DL Connor Warkentin was offered by Nevada
- DB Bryson Ross was offered by Nevada
- DE Edmari Binio was offered by Nevada
- OL Mohammad Othman was offered by Nevada
- OL Peter Langi was offered by Nevada and SDSU
- 2025 OL Garrison Blank was offered by Nevada
- 2026 TE/DE Zane Gerbo was offered by Nevada
- 2025 WR/DB Ahmyri McGee-Hall was offered by SDSU
- 2025 TE/DE Taniela Tupou was offered by Nevada and SDSU
- 2025 OL Jackson Lloyd was offered by SDSU and SJSU
- 2026 WR/DB Isaiah Williams was offered by SDSU
- 2026 QB Ryder Lyons was offered by Nevada and SDSU
- WR Trevor Rogers was offered by SDSU
- QB Ryland Jessee was offered by SDSU
- P Brody laga was offered by SDSU
- EDGE Tomsen Vickery was offered by SDSU
- 2025 OL Ashdon Wnetrzak was offered by SDSU
- 2025 EDGE Jaden Williams was offered by SDSU
- 2025 WR/DB Jase Nix was offered by SDSU
- 2025 WR Marcos Peña was offered by SDSU
- 2025 ATH Bryson Baker was offered by SDSU
- 2025 WR Cooper Perry was offered by SDSU
- 2025 TE Kaleb Edwards was offered by SDSU
- 2025 DB Jae’on Young was offered by SDSU
- 2025 WR/DB Adonyss Currie was offered by SDSU
- 2026 DB Madden Riordan was offered by SDSU
- 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III was offered by SDSU and SJSU
- 2026 ATH Savion Bandy was offered by SDSU and UNLV
- WR Jordan Harold McCord III was offered by SJSU
- 2025 WR/DB Braiden Bachich-Dixon was offered by SJSU
- 2026 WR/DB Dorsett Stecker was offered by SJSU
- 2026 OL/DL Michael Langi was offered by SJSU
- 2026 WR Jameson Powell was offered by SJSU
- 2027 OL/DL Lemani Fehoko was offered by SJSU
- 2027 TE/DE David Lee Jr was offered by SJSU
- DB Phoenix Rose was offered by UNLV
- DB Kayo Patu was offered by UNLV
- WR Will Cianfrini was offered by UNLV
- DB Robert Santiago was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Ezekiel Castex was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DE Khary Wilder was offered by UNLV
- DB Luke Bryant was offered by Utah State
- 2025 LB Cyrus Polu was offered by Utah State
- 2026 QB Reeve Slone was offered by Utah State
- DT Alijah Carnell was offered by Wyoming
- DL Garrett Combs was offered by Wyoming
- DB Jacobi Oliphant was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
- OL Rakeem Johnson visited Boise State
- WR/DB Trevor Rogers visited Colorado State
- WR Dorian Williams visited Colorado State
- DB Sammie Hunter visited Colorado State
- DE Edmari Binion visited Colorado State
- RB Greg Burrell visited Colorado State
- WR Zacharyus Williams visited Colorado State
- OL Champ Westbrooks visited Nevada (likely wasn’t there as he committed to Arizona State)
- EDGE Tristan Waiamau-Galindo visited Nevada
- DB Jackson Barton visited Nevada
- DB Jaylon Edmond visited Nevada
- DE Keegan Shank visited Nevada
- DB Kenny Worthy III visited Nevada
- TE Kaden Anderson visited Nevada (6/19)
- RB Carter Vargas visited Nevada (6/19)
- DL Salesi Manu (6/19)
- OL Mohammed Othman visited SJSU
- DB Kela Moore visited UNLV
- OL Brody Duffel visited UNLV
- LB Charles Correa visited UNLV
- LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao visited UNLV
- QB Carson Su’esu’e visited Utah State
Commits:
- EDGE Ryan Perry committed to Air Force (last week)
- RB Jordan Triplett committed to Air Force (last week)
- RB Omari Elias committed to Air Force (last week)
- OL Jeremy Blute committed to Air Force (last week)
- RB Gage LaDue committed to Air Force
- WR Astin Hange committed to Air Force
- RB Nate Severs committed to Air Force
- LB Rylan Hale committed to Air Force
- DL Tyrese Johnson committed to Air Force
- WR Ryker Evans committed to Air Force
- OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon committed to Boise State
- DB Travis Anderson committed to Boise State
- QB Darius Curry committed to Colorado State (last week)
- OL John Holthaus committed to Colorado State
- OL Berlin Lillard committed to Colorado State
- TE Zach Smith committed to Colorado State
- DT Trajon Townsend committed to Colorado State
- OL Tu’i Muti committed to Hawaii
- EDGE Noah Wily committed to Hawaii
- LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy committed to Hawaii
- OL Joshua Tavui committed to Hawaii
- DB Jackson Barton committed to Nevada
Decommits
