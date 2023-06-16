Mountain West Reacts Results: NBA Draft and Concerning Football Positions

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Mountain West short on drafted players this year.

It’s Omari Moore or bust in this year’s NBA Draft for the Mountain West. It’s very likely more are invited to camps or signed as undrafted free agents on two-way contracts or something, but no one else has gotten draft buzz.

Moore in Round 2

The vast majority of voters see Omari Moore going in the second round of the draft. The rest either think the end of round 1 or not at all. We will see.

People are concerned with the trenches.

While you can never have enough depth at any position, you can really never have enough offensive and defensive linemen. It seems like most teams (40%) are concerned with at least one side of the ball, or maybe both. A quarter of the teams are worried about their quarterback position.