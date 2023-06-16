Share All sharing options for: Mountaintop View 6-16-23 Stevens talks return, Phil Steele, MW Women shine and more!

We’ve passed the midway point of June and today’s content reflects that with both football and basketball in summer conditioning modes. We hear from Colorado State basketball star Isaiah Stevens along with football content and a look at the conference women who stood out in the month of May. Enjoy!!

Boise State has the most players named among Mountain West teams but it’s the player omitted that raises eyebrows when you consider Steele goes all the way down to fourth team honors.

It’s pretty rare for a player to commit on the spot when offered but when it’s your dream school, you jump at the chance like Ban did.

Ram basketball star details why he came back for one more year in Fort Collins and how he is looking forward in playing with the three transfers expected to have a big impact on the team this upcoming season.

Join MWN Host Bridget Howard in seeing who stood out among MW women athletes in May.

On the bright side, both payouts start with “one million”.

Death, taxes, transfer portal movement...

East Carolina transfer TE Max Lantzsch committed to New Mexico https://t.co/UA9OOnH7Yy — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) June 15, 2023

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most worried about for the 2023 season?

Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E7