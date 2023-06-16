Friday Night Lights Review S3E7

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season three will be discussed, from the opening episodes with an up and coming freshman QB all the way to the big game in the season finale.

Random thoughts in live-tweet form.

Buddy’s other kids come to visit. Buddy and Lyla are very happy to see them but the kids don’t feel quite the same way.

The Taylors are invited over to the McCoy’s house for dinner. Joe continues to act odd with JD and Eric. Eric admits some of the behavior makes him uncomfortable and Joe apologizes.

Billy and Jason talk about Tim’s chances of getting a college football scholarship. Jason tells Billy to get a highlight tape going.

The guys are done with the house and now make the decision to sell it themselves rather than go through a realtor.

Tami is ambushed by Mac walking down the hallway, who tells them this isn’t a big deal and it’s all a misunderstanding. It’s revealed the team’s starting fullback got into some trouble (he set a girl’s hair on fire!) and Tami says this is now the third time this semester he’s gotten in trouble.

Tami and Jamarcus talk and it is decided she is calling his parents. Jamarcus doesn’t like this and Mac suggests bringing Coach Taylor into the conversation but Tami puts her foot down.

Landry continues to mourn for Tyra. Devin makes up a song to cheer him up.

Tim’s highlight interview goes as expected with BIlly and Tim involved. Tim says he doens’t like practice all too much.

Jason makes a unilateral decision to raise the price of the house.

Jamarcus’ parents come in and they are surprised to learn he is playing football. He forged their signature and the parents are pulling him off the team.

Buddy tries to plan activities to bond with the kids but they are more interested in their phones. Lyla notices that Buddy isn’t enjoying it as much as he thought he would.

Tami tells Eric about Demarcus and he’s upset he wasn’t told about it.

Landry and Devin talk. Landry kisses her and she awkwardly leaves the car without saying much.

Buddy takes the family camping. Buddy Jr. tells him that football is dumb and Tabitha reminds him she’s a vegan. Both kids tell Buddy that Kevin has different views on things. It leads to a big fight and they yell at each other. Buddy walks off.

Landry shows up at Tyra’s work to announce that she’s over Tyra and he is seeing someone else now. Tyra is surprised and says she is happy for him. They agree to try to be friends.

Lyla finds Buddy on the side of the road and tells him to get in the car. Buddy says it’s not gonna get better and he deserves his kids hating him after what he did.

The Taylors visit Jamarcus’ house. His parents explain they are not football people. They have been transferred a lot and probably will be again. He would rather Jamarcus focuses on his future and his classes.

Eric isn’t getting too far and Tami interjects to explain how she was a doubter too and how she was won over because Eric focuses on making the players better people. She invites them to watch a game to give it a chance and see how it makes Jamarcus shine. Tami knows she is right and Eric does too.

Landry runs into Devin to ask her out on a date. Devin tells Landry that she is a lesbian. She says she went along with the kiss because she didn’t want to be rude and wanted to be sure but she is certain.

The guys host an open house. They all have different styles when marketing the house to potential buyers. Herc wants to come down on the price while Jason does not. Herc and Jason get into a fight outside while Tim tries to keep people engaged inside.

Jason says how they all need the money and he asks the others to trust him.

Landry talks to Tami about his dating life. Tami tells him he’s at the beginning of his life and while others are peaking now, eventually, women are going to flock to him. It cheers Landry up.

Buddy Jr. starts to have fun at the football game. After the game, Tabitha asks to get some ice cream on the way home and they say they had fun.

After the game, Jamarcus’ parents are waiting for him and he reluctantly goes over to them. His dad tells him he looked good out there and breaks into a smile as they embrace. They have been fully won over.

Katie is there to meet JD but Joe isn’t. JD says he’s always here after the games and is worried his dad is mad at him. Katie says he needs some time on his own to regroup.

Jason tells Billy and Tim that they just got their first offer on the house.

Devin comes to talk to Landry and he says he is okay with everything.

Lyla comes over to watch Riggin’s highlight video with the guys. It’s emotional for all. Billy thanks Jason for everything he’s being doing lately, the video and the house.

Lyla comes outside to find Jason out there thinking and watching the sky. He asks her if he can make it somewhere else outside of Dillon and maybe be a good sports agent. She cries at the thought of him leaving and says he will be great.

Coach Taylor’s speeches.

Football observations.

Jason is on the field filming Riggins going through drills.

During practice, Joe calls JD over to the sideline to go over his mechanics. Coach Taylor is having none of it. He walks over and tells him to get off the field because they have work to do. Joe has a hard time dropping his point.

It’s game night and Jamarcus’ parents show up.

Jason runs into an old teammate Wendall Foley who introduces him to his “soon to be” agent Grant Halbart. Grant tells Jason how he became an agent and how great it is. He gives Jason his card and tells him to see him if he’s in NYC.

JD is having an off-night through the air, throwing deep on all his passes. His dad keeps yelling about keeping his elbow in.

Meanwhile, Jamarcus is having a great game on the ground (not running the spread if a fullback is in, are they?).

At halftime, Joe comes down to the locker room to yell at JD. Coach Taylor tells Joe he needs his quarterback and guides him to the locker room. Joe tells him it’s a family matter and Coach Taylor says he needs some breathing room to be able to work with JD.

Coach Taylor tries to talk to JD and relate to him but JD says his dad just wants him to do his best on the field.

In the second half, the Panthers go no-huddle to change the tempo. Coach Taylor says JD is calling the plays and if he looks to the stands or even the sidelines he will get benched. He reminds JD he has all the confidence in the world in him.

JD looks like a completely different player out there and is totally in the game. Like they do, the Panthers run away with the game after making adjustments, cemented with a 50 yard TD pass from JD to Jamarcus. Joe still isn’t happy.

Unanswered questions.

Plot holes.

How is someone not automatically suspended for lighting someone else’s hair on fire?

Did Buddy and Lyla leave the kids in the woods by themselves in the dark?

Quote of the episode.

“Toughness. I’ve never seen a kid with more fortitude than Tim Riggins. No fear.” - Coach Taylor

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 20

Texas Forever official counter: 7

Riggins quitting the team official counter: 3

Coach Taylor calling Landry ‘Lance’ official counter: 7