Mountaintop View 6-15-23

The USA Today has posted the financial information of college athletic programs (public schools). Where does the MWC stand?

Athlon Sports Magazine posts their preview of Boise State. Nothing shocking here: the progress of the Bronco offense and whether BSU can weather a brutal September will determine whether BSU will have a good season or great season.

The rebuild at Hawaii was never going to be an overnight experience. Timmy Chang was dealt a brutal hand. The current o/u totals in Vegas do not flatter the 2023 Warriors, but Chang is slowly keeping quality local talent home.

Scheduling news for hoops

Wyoming will host Cal Poly as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per multiple sources.



The date is set for Saturday, November 11th in Laramie.#MWC#BigWest — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 14, 2023

Washington and Nevada are finalizing a deal to start a home-and-home series this coming season inside Alaska Airlines Arena at Hed Ed Pavilion, per sources.



The date is set for Sunday, November 12th. Return game to be played in Reno during the 24-25 campaign. #Pac12 #MWC — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 14, 2023

