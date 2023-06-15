 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 6-15-23

NCAA finances report, Boise State preview, Hawaii’s recruiting week, hoops scheduling news and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 15 Hawaii at Army Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NCAA Finances: Revenue and Expenses by School

The USA Today has posted the financial information of college athletic programs (public schools). Where does the MWC stand?

Boise State Football: 2023 Broncos Season Preview and Prediction

Athlon Sports Magazine posts their preview of Boise State. Nothing shocking here: the progress of the Bronco offense and whether BSU can weather a brutal September will determine whether BSU will have a good season or great season.

Warriors secure commitments for this season and next

The rebuild at Hawaii was never going to be an overnight experience. Timmy Chang was dealt a brutal hand. The current o/u totals in Vegas do not flatter the 2023 Warriors, but Chang is slowly keeping quality local talent home.

Scheduling news for hoops

