Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Jack

As you know, the summer can often be devoid of content, especially in May, June, and the first half of July until Media Days. For the past few years, we have tried to do a weekly summer series to mitigate some of that. In 2021, it was the Outside Look series, and last year we learned more about our team in the Why I Write Series. This year, I came up with an idea I’m calling Armchair Commissioner.

Basically, each writer is put in charge of the conference and gets to write about decisions they would make on a number of important topics that a commissioner would face running the Mountain West. I am basing this idea on a blog site I enjoy and something they do every offseason called the Sox Machine Offseason Plan Project.

Note: None of us are trying to replace new Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez, nor should this exercise be seen as a critique of her in any way.

A different writer will post one every Thursday from June through August, but readers can put them in the fan posts, and we will feature them on the main site as well.

Questions

What is your opening address about the state of the conference at media days?

College athletics are changing at a pace never seen before. The Mountain West must evolve with it. Through strategic alterations of our current schedules, improvement of our overall income, and important additions (both rules and schools), we will make this conference the class of the Western United States, a place where student-athletes are encouraged and pushed to be their best selves, on and off the field.

What are some innovative ways you would attempt to increase revenue for the conference?

There are several ways we can improve revenue across the conference. Securing major company endorsements, specifically from business sectors that are growing quickly, will be key. Expect the phrase, “the official _______ of the Mountain West” to be said a lot over the next few years. On the university end, apparel sales could receive a large boost if we implement “pop-up” retro gear sales. One of the fastest-growing fashion interests, retro college apparel is in high demand. If each school has, for example, one 72-hour period a month where they sell retro-designed clothing, I believe apparel sales would grow significantly.

What Olympic sports would you want to prioritize/build up?

While our conference has many Olympic sports worth highlighting, I will focus on track & field and golf. T&F has been incredibly successful for our conference, has relatively low expenses, and will appeal to a wide array of potential student-athletes. Both men’s and women’s golf has had national success. I believe with more funding and publicity, the Mountain West can become one of the premier golf conferences in the country.

What two committees would you join and why (pick from the list below)?

Transformation committee

Committee on Academics

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Committee on Infractions

Oversight Committee

Strategic Vision and Planning Committee

Student Athlete Experience Committee

I would join the Transformation Committee and the Student-Athlete Experience Committee.

The modernization of the NCAA is paramount to improving college athletics, in all aspects. I would love the opportunity to explore and research ways to remove antiquated rules and responsibilities of the NCAA, as well as introduce new options for student-athletes to monetize their likeness and ease their already daunting task of performing on the highest athletic level while excelling in their studies.

Additionally, the experience of all student-athletes, in all sports, is very important to me. In an era where students have more options than ever to pursue their athletic dreams (overseas, developmental leagues and competitions, etc.), we must continue to improve the benefits, legislation, and overall freedom of our student-athletes.

Protected Games for each football team: What games would you protect for every team when the new football schedule comes out for the 2026 season? (Current protected games for reference)

I believe that what is in the best interest of the conference and its fans is prioritizing rivalries whenever possible in scheduling. We have so many incredible fan bases that only get more energized to play a rival. As you can see in the graphic below, just 4 out of the 24 protected games are NOT rivalries.

Red border = rivalry, blue border = non-rivalry

Conference Realignment: Assuming the Mountain West will eventually need to expand, who are the top two teams you would choose as replacements? Share a few sentences on why, citing the level of competition, geographical factors, if they join as full members, and how they would factor into the revenue sharing (bad example: Alabama and Notre Dame will join in 2025).

With the “Wild West” of conference realignment being the present day, our conference is in a unique position. It would be naïve to say some of our members haven’t been courted by other conferences, but I assure our members that we have contingency plans for all possibilities.

While I’m satisfied with our current number of 12 schools, I would be very open to expanding to 14 teams, possibly even 16. Below are our top candidates for expansion:

North Dakota State

The Bison have become the greatest FCS dynasty ever, winning nine of the last twelve FCS national championships, along with eleven straight FCS playoff appearances. Their basketball program has also been solid, with four March Madness trips in the past 15 years and a 61.3 win percentage during that time. They would have no problem competing with our other elite programs.

The facilities are below our conference average, but they haven’t had ample funding like they would in the MW. The fans are rabid and loyal. The Bison are the most popular team in the state, by far.

2. South Dakota State

The lower Dakota has an amazing program to offer, too. They won the FCS national championship this year, and have made eleven straight playoffs. The Jackrabbits basketball program has been stout as well. With a 70.2 win percentage over the last twelve years, and six trips to the NCAA tournament in that time, they would seamlessly transition into our conference.

Facilities are quite below our conference average, but they can certainly improve with our funding. South Dakota State also has a passionate fan base that sees the program as their priority local team.

3. UTEP

The Miners haven’t had too much success lately, but they are a program with the potential to become a first-rate destination if they were added to our conference. Since joining the CUSA in 2005, their football team has only had two winning seasons, but they’ve been on the upswing, going 12-11 with their first bowl berth in six years. The basketball team has also stagnated, with a 45.2 win percentage over the last six years. But they’ve shown the ability to consistently win, when they had a winning season in eight out of nine years between 2007 and 2016. UTEP may struggle for a bit when entering the conference, but they are in a rich recruiting area and can become a great program.

The facilities are exquisite, and above our average capacity. Additionally, El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, which will certainly show up to games if the level of play improves. Having a school in Texas is incredibly beneficial, as it could lead to other expansion opportunities (25 D1 schools in Texas).

4. Montana State

Montana State doesn’t have the athletic track record some of the other candidates do, but recently, they’ve been top-notch. Since 2019, the Bobcats football team has won 79.5% of their games, and made the FCS playoffs each of the last four seasons. Their basketball program struggled, with just one winning season from 2002 to 2021. Since then, though, they’ve made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Facilities would need to be upgraded to reach our conference average. The fans are die-hard for their Bobcats, and the only competing attraction in Montana is their rival, Montana University.

As for the revenue-sharing agreement for new members, I would propose that for the first three years they are in the conference, they receive 60% of the amount being sent to our current members (currently 1/11th payout). After three years, the new school would receive the same cut as other schools (1/12th for 12 team league, 1/14th for 14 team league, etc.)

Bowl Tie-Ins: What are some realistic bowl tie-ins you would attempt to negotiate for the conference (bad example: Sugar Bowl vs. SEC Champ)?

Our game plan for bowl tie-ins is simple. Elevate our reputation by playing better Go5 opponents, replace CUSA opponents with other conferences whenever possible, and become affiliated with west coast bowls that have typically been selecting east coast teams.

Current bowls that would remain:

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, ID (MAC #3 vs. MW #5)

Barstool Arizona Bowl in Tucson, AZ (MAC #2 vs. MW #4)

New bowls (MW opponents are projections):

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, LA (Sun Belt #2 vs. MW #3)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX (PAC-12 #6 vs. MW #2)

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, FL (Sun Belt #1 vs. MW #1)

Media Deal: What would be your realistic plan for the next media rights deal? Consider dollar amount, total years, team distribution, specific networks, game tv slots, linear tv vs. streaming (bad example the MWC will get 1 billion dollars over 10 years and will get Saturday primetime on ESPN every Saturday)

When the current TV deal expires at the conclusion of the 2026 academic year, I would aim to get another six year deal, this time for between $300 million and $375 million. It also would be a priority of mine to convince Boise State and Hawaii to join the rest of the conference, rather than negotiating their own TV deal as they previously have, hence the higher evaluation. I would also like to move away from a deal with multiple companies, and attempt to have one network broadcast all of our games. FOX or ESPN would be the most desirable suitors, but I would also explore opportunities to stream on channels like Apple TV+ or Peacock. I would also look to avoid early kickoffs for our most important games (hopefully in-season flexing of games is in deal), as I know that 11 AM starts are very rough for many in our fanbases.

Three of the biggest issues appear to be conference realignment, bowl tie-ins, and money from a media deal. Which of the three would you make your number one priority? Why are you choosing that one and provide more detail to how you would address it?

Realignment. While the revenue from a new TV deal or improved bowl tie-ins are important and will be addressed in time, the shifting landscape of college sports is moving beneath our feet as we speak. Through both solidifying our connections between our current members, and adding schools that fit our mold of up-and-coming, consistent programs with passionate fanbases, the Mountain West can survive this era and emerge as the class of the western United States.

What’s another thing not listed here that the conference could do off the field to enhance its product on the field?

Community involvement. Obviously, all our members put time and effort towards bettering their community, but I would love the conference to assist as well. If the MW also monetarily supports our schools efforts, they can impact even more people in their community than before.