Mountaintop View 6-14-23. Top Bronco Players, Murray Mailbag, NIL, Freshman, Cowboy All-Americans.

Every summer, BJ Rains looks at the most important players in his countdown to football Media Days and he kicked it off yesterday with the first two on the list, Garrett Curran and James Ferguson-Reynolds. On their radio show, he and Jay Tust discuss the depth on the offensive line as well as how the punting improved over the course of the season and could be even better in 2023.

This week, Chris Murray discusses where Caleb Martin’s season ranks among Nevada alumni, the season’s of former QBs Carson Strong and Cody Fajardo, and the high amount of transfers they have gotten from PAC-12 teams. He notes that those players didn’t play much at their school, so expectations may be tempered due to that fact. However, it could be worse. Also, he talks about the Wolf Pack offensive line, and the success of some former players who transferred out.

Two years into the NIL world, this post takes a look at how many is raised and distributed in schools around the country. At Ohio State, for example, it seems like around $13 million was spent to keep the roster together. In Missouri, it is now legal for high school in-state athletes to start signing deals after signing their letter of intent. SMU is paying its players $36,000 a season while a school like Boise State is partnering with local businesses for car deals. It is also reported that four or five MWC schools have raised over a million dollars for their MBB programs.

Boise State’s freshman football class arrives on campus.

Cowboys featured on Phil Steele’s All-American Teams.

