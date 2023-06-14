Peak Perspective: Can Wyoming’s system ever propel them to the top of the conference?

Under Craig Bohl, Wyoming has climbed out of the cellar and has cemented itself as a perennial bowl team. However, they have never eclipsed more than eight wins, and two of the there times they reached that plateau were with Josh Allen at the helm. Two things currently appear true about the Wyoming football program: 1) Coach Bohl has done a tremendous job making the Cowboys relevant and 2) they appear to have a ceiling of a good, but not great team. It is fair to wonder, will their system ever allow them to win a conference championship? We explore the idea here.

The Craig Bohl formula

Run the ball first, second, and sometimes third with uneven QB play.

Everyone is familiar with a Bohl-style offense. It’s old-school, with a heavy dose of running the ball. The Cowboys even feature a fullback, which is a rare thing these days. While they are known to pass the ball, it is few and far between and is often lacking.

Truth be told, Wyoming excels in the running game. Their top tailback is often at the top of the conference leaderboard in rushing yards every year. But on the other hand, their offense has only averaged over 30 points once, when they put up 35.9 ppg in 2016 with Josh Allen leading the charge.

Their offense is consistent and they execute the run game as well as anyone, which they are built to do. However, their offense is usually what holds them back from winning more games.

Strong OL play

Another aspect of the Bohl blueprint to complement the running game is being strong up front in the trenches. Seemingly every year, Wyoming signs a few relatively unknown high school players and over time, some of them become all-conference caliber players.

The Cowboy offensive line is built to run block and most of the time, they excel at it. They consistently win the battle upfront and are able to execute their game play, even when the opposition knows it’s coming.

Coach Bohl’s ability to recruit, develop, and utilize the type of offensive lineman to run his system has been impressive to say the least.

Lots of tall targets

Coach Bohl’s scheme may not be effective in the passing game, but there is definitely a prototype when it comes to pass catchers. Wyoming seemingly loves to recruit wide receivers and tight ends with size. It is not at all surprising to see the Cowboys line up an in-line tight end with two wide receivers outside who range from 6’3” to 6’6”.

To be honest, it’s an interesting strategy. Creating mismatches with size, especially out wide as most cornerbacks tend to be considerably shorter, should allow numerous opportunities during the game to move the ball down the field through the air for short but effective yards. However, the Wyoming offense hasn’t been able to capitalize much on this strategy. They don’t target these receivers as often as they could (see BYU as an example of how execute this more effectively), and therefore their passing game stalls often.

Talented linebackers

If you were to select one position that has defined the Craig Bohl era, it wouldn’t be running back or the offensive line. Instead, it would be the linebackers. Wyoming has excelled at developing linebackers, producing some of the top ones in the nation every few seasons, with a few even going to the NFL.

Coach Bohl teams are known for their strong defenses and that is due in large part to the solid play of the linebacker units. Plus, Craig’s son Aaron is the Cowboy’s linebacker coach, so the development of the unit is clearly an extension of the elder Bohl’s defensive strategy. Talented linebackers are one of the main keys to making their defense run effectively, and the program achieves this with no issue.

Strong secondaries

While not as prolific as the linebacker unit, the Cowboy defense has often featured strong players in the secondary. It is a position where they have been able to recruit many versatile athletes who develop into playmakers in some form.

It appears that Craig Bohl prefers to put skill players with more athleticism on defense rather than offense. While the tradeoff may not benefit the shortcomings of the offense in the passing game, it has paid dividends on defense, with continually strong secondaries on a yearly basis.

Prioritizing defense for offense is a theme for the Bohl era, but it hasn’t led to the type of winning seasons that make them one of the conference’s best.

Develop players extremely well, but struggle to recruit high-ceiling players

This is a bit of a double-edged sword for Bohl and company. The coaching staff excels at player development and gets the most out of the talent on their roster every year. However, because they don’t recruit as well as other teams, even full developed players sometimes fall short on the field. There is a strong argument that each player reaches their ceiling in the program, but often the ceilings are lower than some other players within the conference.

If the Cowboys found a way to recruit at the median level of the Mountain West Conference, they could probably find a way to be one of the better teams in the conference most years because of their ability to develop players.

Consensus

Craig Bohl has done a tremendous job at Laramie, which is not easy. He has brought some sorely needed consistency to the Wyoming football program, turning them into a bowl team year after year. However, it appears he has hit somewhat of a wall, and with each season, it becomes less likely that he will coach a team to a conference championship, or even nine wins. That isn’t to say his tenure with the Cowboys hasn’t been successful, but it does mean his system may only lead to good, but not great, results at this level.