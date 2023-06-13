Mountaintop View 6-13-23 Aztec Recruiting tactics, season win prediction, new commits and more!

Classic rock fans may debate whether “Ruby Tuesday” by the Rolling Stones is better than “Tuesday’s Gone” by Lynyrd Skynryd, but there’s no debating our Tuesday links are full of recent news and views from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

The Aztec’s have been talking to the Pac-12 about joining since last summer and it appears to be just a matter of when, not if. See how they have been using that expected move in their 2024 football recruiting.

Boise State 2023 Preview—Does 8 wins seem low?

Boise State O/U Wins: 8 https://t.co/I4Mj3Y7dVE — CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 12, 2023

An underrated stat that may indicate how much a team buys into a new culture is team GPA. Read how the Wolf Pack’s improving performance in the class room has Head Coach Ken Wilson feeling good about improving their record on the field this season.

The Wolf Pack continues their influx of Pac-12 talent as they add another player from that conference via the transfer portal.

Rams beat out several P5 schools for 3 star QB out of CA

Darius Curry, a 3-star QB with a bunch of P5 offers, has announced his commitment to Colorado State on his Instagram page. The Long Beach Poly star threw for more than 3,000 yards and 38 TDs as a junior pic.twitter.com/jNU2qhpK3l — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) June 12, 2023

Hawaii gets football commitment from local star

#HawaiiFB gained a verbal commit from Kamehameha edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo



The local boy saying he wants to help HC Timmy Chang bring back the glory days of UH football@HawaiiNewsNow @NazaiahCa #BRADDAHHOOD #GoBows #HNN pic.twitter.com/MRFsiayWBN — Kyle Chinen (@KyleChinen) June 12, 2023

Hopefully the tweak will allow for more consistency in making these calls that always has controversy from one side or the other.

Last season the Broncos seemed to run out of gas down the stretch as reliable bench strength appeared to be only 2 deep. That could change this year with transfer portals and the addition of three talented freshmen who will look to play early. How much will they play is a good question as offseason conditioning begins?

