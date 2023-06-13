The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Linebackers Preview

After wrapping up our offensive previews, we started looking at the defense with the big guys up front. This week, we will turn our attention to the linebackers. Teams with great linebacker play tend to have elite defenses. Which Mountain West squads have the best linebackers? Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly of the linebacker groups in the Mountain West.

The Good

Fresno State

This is the most skilled and experienced group the Bulldogs have. This group is also a big reason why many experts are high on the Fresno State defense. This team does have some major questions up front, which means this group has to live up to the expectations in front of them. I think they will.

Boise State

DJ Schramm surprised Bronco Nation with a breakout 2022 campaign. The return of Schramm for his super senior season is a huge boom for this defense. Sophomore Andrew Simpson also impressed in his reserve role. Marco Notarini and Dishawn Misa should help to solidify this talented group.

Air Force

Bo Richter, Johnathan Youngblood, and Alec Mock make up one of the more experienced linebacker groups in the Mountain West. This defense is very skilled and the linebacker group is no exception. This group should play a significant role in helping the Falcons have one of the best defenses in the conference.

Utah State

This group will be anchored by MJ Tafisi, the former Washington Husky had an impressive 2022 season and still has room to improve. This group’s fate could rest in the development of another PAC 12 transfer, John Ward. The former UCLA linebacker saw limited action in his first season in Logan. If he can make strides, this unit should be really good.

Wyoming

I think you could make a strong case that Easton Gibbs is the best linebacker in the conference. The Cowboys were very fortunate to hold on to Gibbs, who will be a leader of this talented defense. Behind Gibbs, the Cowboys have really good size and should be pretty deep. This unit should be the strength of the Wyoming football team.

San Diego State

Cooper McDonald’s first season in San Diego after transferring from Washington wasn’t quite what the Aztec faithful had hoped for. He finished with only 41 tackles but was hampered by injuries. Cody Moon on the other hand, exceeded expectations and became one of the best players on a talented Aztec defense. A healthy McDonald and the emergence of a young, yet talented, Zyrus Fiaseu should help this defense immensely.

San Jose State

This is the most talented position group the Spartans have on the defensive side of the ball. Byrun Parham and Jordan Pollard both had impressive 2022 campaigns. This unit does have some concerns at middle linebacker and the hope is that Jordan Cobbs can fill that void. I like the potential of this unit and think they are a major strength of a team that should contend in 2023.

The Bad

Colorado State

This is a tough group to evaluate. The projected starters of Trey Paster (Cal transfer) and Chase Wilson don’t have a ton of experience. This group will likely have some issues early in the season as they look to build depth. I do think this group has the size and potential to be a strength of the Colorado State defense.

New Mexico

Similar to Colorado State, this unit is hoping that they can get help from some transfers to solidify the group. They have the ability to move into the “Good” category. Syaire Riley has the most experience of anyone in this group, and the defense will be relying on him to take the next step. But it is very possible that it will take this group some time to gel.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack continued to add Oregon transfers with the addition of Jackson LaDuke at linebacker. The Nevada native saw limited action in his time as a Duck, but the hometown hero has the ability to turn around a defense that struggled mightily in 2022. As a sophomore, Drue Watts is arguably the most experienced linebacker and had a good freshman season earning honorable mention honors. This group isn’t far from being “Good,” but the team needs some dependable depth behind Watts.

UNLV

Losing Austin Ajiake is a major hit to this defense, but this team will likely have two seniors starting. Both Kyle Beaudry and Fred Thompkins tallied nearly 50 tackles in 2022. However, this group does not have the star linebacker that elite defenses need. It will be interesting to see how this group fares this fall.

The Ugly

Hawaii

This is a tough group to evaluate, and they very well could exceed expectations. But when your potential starters are both transfers, it is important to temper expectations. Former Oregon State linebacker, Isaiah Tufaga, had 35 tackles in his first year at Hawaii, but he needs to show significant improvement if this unit is going to be the strength of the Hawaii defense.

How do you feel about the linebacker position for your team? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.