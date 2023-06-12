Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 6-12-23. Plus, recruiting focuses for every team.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The offers rebounded this week, with 11 of 12 teams still handed out at least one offer, totaling over 56. Look for more offers to trickle out after coaches get a look at players in person during camps. Official visits also started for the month of June and Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, and SDSU led the way in hosting visitors. The commitments kept rolling in with five new ones. SDSU kept their hot streak going with two new players entering the fold. Air Force joined them with two and Colorado State rounded things out. San Diego State gets another turn on the cover photo.

Recruiting Calendar:

For most of June (until the 27th), we are in a quiet period. This is a time where recruits can take official visits to campuses.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 15

Recruiting Camps:

Air Force:

Boise State:

Colorado State: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 29

Fresno State: May 31, June 10, 17, 24

Hawaii: June 24

Nevada:

New Mexico: June 8-10

San Diego State: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

San Jose State: June 9, 10, 17

UNLV: 1, 10, 11, 16, 24

Utah State: June 2, 10, 14, 15, 16, 20

Wyoming: June 10, 23

Recruiting Focuses:

This takes a look at different player types schools focus on.

Air Force:

Smart hard-working players who may be undersized, especially in the trenches.

Mobile quarterbacks

Boise State:

Power running backs

Athletic, mobile offensive linemen

Linebackers who can play sideline to sideline

Colorado State:

Tall pocket-passers at quarterback

Tall Wide receivers

Edge players with lots of length

Fresno State:

Pocket-passers at quarterback

Versatile running backs

Athletes with length at defensive back

Hawaii:

Quarterbacks with big arms

Receivers that can read defenses and make quick cuts

Athletic, mobile offensive lineman

Nevada:

Players who put up big stats in high school

New Mexico:

Running backs that can take a lot of carries each game

San Diego State:

Every type of running back

Offensive linemen that specialize in run-blocking

San Jose State:

Undersized defensive ends

Athletic linebackers

UNLV:

Players who put up big stats in high school

Offensive skill players with speed

Mobile quarterbacks

Utah State:

Tall wide receivers

Defensive backs with good hands

Wyoming:

Athletes at defensive back

Powerful, durable running backs

Visit Recap:

RB Micah Ka’apana (Hawaii)

“My favorite parts of the visit was being able to spend time with all the coaches and really just get to know everybody on a more personal level. I’m from Hawai’i so I know what the vibes and culture is like and I can say that the Braddahhood did not disappoint in expressing that Hawaiian culture.”

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DL Mike Phillips was offered by Air Force

LB Strat_Shufelt was offered by Air Force

DB Jonathan Wheeler was offered by Air Force

OL Jonah Miller was offered by Boise State

WR Kaue Akana was offered by Boise State

DB Blake Lowe was offered by Boise State

DB Travis Andrew Anderson was offered by Boise State

OL Rustin Young was offered by Boise State

DB Tayten Beyer was offered by Boise State

2025 DB LaRue Zamoranolll was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Jonavon Darrington was offered by Fresno State

2025 RB/LB Kourdey Glass was offered by Fresno State

2025 ATH Bryson Baker was offered by Fresno State

2025 OL Abel Hoopii was offered by Hawaii

DT Timo Poloka was offered by Nevada

WR Kahirre Louis was offered by Nevada

DB Alex Foster was offered by Nevada

DB AJ Noland was offered by Nevada

RB Carter Vargas was offered by Nevada

RB Dylan Riley was offered by Nevada

RB Devin Green was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Jett Thomas was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Jakai Clardy was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Jase Nix was offered by Nevada

2025 DE Devin Hyde was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Josiah Sharma was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Landon Kelsey was offered by Nevada, SDSU, and UNLV

2026 WR/DB Joey Thomas III was offered by Nevada

2027 DB Josiah Molden was offered by Nevada

TE Arthur Ban was offered by SDSU

ATH Viron Ellison II was offered by SDSU

DB Zadian Gentry was offered by SDSU

OL Filiva’a Saluni was offered by SDSU

2025 LB Kelvion Riggins was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio Konawaena was offered by SDSU

2025 DB Caleb Chester was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Jamar Malone was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Darryl Coleman Jr was offered by SDSU

2027 WR/DB Delontay Williams was offered by SDSU

OL Mohammad Othman was offered by SJSU

DB Wayshawn Parker was offered by SJSU

2025 RB Jordon Davison was offered by SJSU

2026 OL/DL Dakota Dickson was offered by SJSU

DL Tristan Johnson was offered by UNLV

OL Aiden Newbill was offered by UNLV

OL Mason Vicari was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Ashton Beierly was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Byron A. Washington was offered by UNLV

2028 QB Ace Boogz Amina was offered by UNLV

RB Dylan Lee was offered by Utah State

DB Zach Cody was offered by Wyoming

OL Giovanni Panozzo was offered by Wyoming

JUCO RB Aiden Newbill was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

WR/DB Kory Hall visited Colorado State

OL Jack Moran visited Colorado State

EDGE Anelu Lafaele visited Hawaii

DL Nazaiah Caravallo visited Hawaii

DL Kekai Burnett visited Hawaii

EDGE LeVar Talley visited Nevada

WR Ben Scolari visited Nevada

DB Sire Gaines visited SDSU

ATH Kamani Jackson visited SDSU

ATH Viron Ellison II visited SDSU

Commits:

OL William Zielinski committed to Air Force

DB Caleb Chamberlin committed to Air Force

WR Kory Hall committed to Colorado State

TE Arthur Ban committed to SDSU

OL Devin Love committed to SDSU

Decommits

