Mountaintop View 6-12-23. Nevada preview, Ram’s schedule, Jonah Dalmas, UNLV offense, Aggies softball coach.

Nevada is hoping to reverse their fortunes from last season when they started 2-0 before losing ten straight games. The running game should again be pretty good, but the passing game remains a mystery and the OL will likely still be a work in progress. The defense was pretty rough last season and they lost one of their best players. They should be pretty good with the linebacker unit and pass rush, but the pass defense will likely be a weakness once again. The biggest thing for the Wolf Pack is to establish an identify and figure out what works this season.

Justin Michael takes a look at the Ram’s schedule. He is a fan of the reasonable kickoff times for games, noting people can tailgate while also not being out late. The Border War will be a Friday matchup, which is great exposure but makes for a tough game on a short week. Playing Boise State on homecoming likely ends in defeat, but if they win, it will be the greatest homecoming game ever. On the other hand, Colorado State should snap their Ag Day losing streak when they play Utah Tech this year.

The Mountain West has always had good kickers and punters. Heading into 2023, Boise State, Nevada, SDSU, and Wyoming all boast top-tier kickers. Specifically, Jonah Dalmas of the Broncos is on pace to break the all-time college football record of 97 career field goals. However, Dalmas is currently at 56, but he has two seasons of eligibility remaining (thanks to a Covid year) if he doens’t opt to test the NFL waters. Regardless, the Mountain West is a kicker conference.

This is a fun offseason series by Campus2Canton. They highlight the new “go-go” offense that Brennan Marion is bringing in under new head coach Barry Odom. As the name suggests, it’s an offense focused on fast pace, with a mobile QB and two RBs much of the time. It is one of the most creative in the country, combining concepts from both the spread and triple-option (which are actually pretty similar anyway, contrary to popular belief), all while featuring unbalanced formations. Now it’s about finding the players to excel in the scheme and make sure they understand the playbook and can operate it as fast as possible.

Judge named Aggies' new softball coach.

