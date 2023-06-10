Mountain West Reacts Results: Sports Success, Confidence in Positions.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

San Diego State success.

Your votes matched what we thought. The Aztecs’ athletic department produced a great season in numerous sports, most notably their men’s basketball team.

Offensive Skill Players Inspire Confidence

A third of the voters this week are most confident in the offensive skill players on the team they root for. Others are confident in their quarterback for the season, which is also important.