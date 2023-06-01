Mountaintop View 6-1-23

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray details why Nevada athletics need to adapt to modern college athletics, and promptly, or else face the possibility of Nevada falling behind. Really, this article is relevant for nearly all G5 programs.

It’s hard to imagine a worse calendar year in athletics than what NMSU just endured. As a result, the basketball series between New Mexico and their in-state rival might be shelved for a while.

Overland is promoted to permanent coach

Game time updates. Wyoming, SJSU, SDSU on big CBS

Week 1 of the college football season is looking STACKED pic.twitter.com/tjjr7sahQ8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 31, 2023

The Cowboy National TV Schedule



| https://t.co/MHxH9grTSL pic.twitter.com/dMTalbsbN4 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) May 31, 2023

Nevada football will have at least six games on national television this season with five 2023 kickoffs set thus far. The Wolf Pack's game against UNLV does not have a television home yet. https://t.co/MHnoSZPUic — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 31, 2023

We've got TV details!



All 12 Aztec games will be on TV this year!



Release: https://t.co/aVh4nXslv1

Season Tickets: https://t.co/kMSBxkHEFc#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/xP763KmgAX — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) May 31, 2023

Don't miss a game this season



TV schedule ➡️ https://t.co/AiI4Tg5FyM pic.twitter.com/y6y3QVmp7K — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) May 31, 2023

