Mountaintop View 5-9-23 Softball Tourney brackets, football bowl predictions, and more!!

We are winding down towards the end of the spring sports calendar but there is still plenty of storylines and content around the conference. Check out today’s links from several sports and let us know what you think. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Announces 2023 Softball Championship Bracket
The MW Softball Championship Tournament returns for the first time since 2006 with the winner getting the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Six teams qualified based on their regular conference season records with play starting tomorrow.
SuperWest Sports opines on where MW football teams will go bowling next season. Chime in on comments whether you agree or disagree!
Post-Spring MTN West Bowl Projections from @247Sports— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) May 8, 2023
LA—SDSU vs Arizona
Arizona—Fresno St vs Buffalo
New Mexico—Air Force vs WKU
Potato—SJSU vs Miami (Ohio)
Fenway—BSU vs Wake Forest
Hawaii—Utah St vs UTSA
Analysis from @BCrawford247 ⤵️https://t.co/jX3m8tKKZ8
Rams bring in Pac-12 player via transfer portal
Colorado State bolsters linebacker room with addition of former Cal player Trey Paster https://t.co/oYgea4lmAQ— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) May 7, 2023
Former Nevada football player JoJuan Claiborne commits to play for UNLV
It is very rare for a player to transfer to a team’s chief rival, but not unprecedented. Here is the latest occurrence of such.
MW Baseball Players of the Week
See who the Mountain West has named as the players of the week for diamond performances ending this past weekend.
Mountain West names their Tennis Coaches of the Year
Congratulations to @BroncoSportsMTN's Luke Shields and @wyo_tennis' Dean Clower on being named the MW Tennis Coaches of the Year by their peers #AtThePEAK | #BleedBlue | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/aEc6qdl60H— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 8, 2023
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Running Back Preview
- Later today: Reacts: Baseball and Softball Talk
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: How do Group of 5 teams survive in college football?
