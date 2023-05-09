 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 5-9-23 Softball Tourney brackets, football bowl predictions, and more!!

By RudyEspino
We are winding down towards the end of the spring sports calendar but there is still plenty of storylines and content around the conference. Check out today’s links from several sports and let us know what you think. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Announces 2023 Softball Championship Bracket

The MW Softball Championship Tournament returns for the first time since 2006 with the winner getting the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Six teams qualified based on their regular conference season records with play starting tomorrow.

SuperWest Sports opines on where MW football teams will go bowling next season. Chime in on comments whether you agree or disagree!

Rams bring in Pac-12 player via transfer portal

Former Nevada football player JoJuan Claiborne commits to play for UNLV

It is very rare for a player to transfer to a team’s chief rival, but not unprecedented. Here is the latest occurrence of such.

MW Baseball Players of the Week

See who the Mountain West has named as the players of the week for diamond performances ending this past weekend.

Mountain West names their Tennis Coaches of the Year

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Running Back Preview
  • Later today: Reacts: Baseball and Softball Talk
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: How do Group of 5 teams survive in college football?

