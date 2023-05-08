Mountaintop View 5-8-23. SJSU Spring Game, Football Rankings, Boise State breakouts, MBB rule changes, Softball.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. The NFL Draft is over but the NBA Draft isn’t too far away. Regardless, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

This past weekend marked the end spring practices for the Mountain West Conference. Proven starters, such as QB Chevan Cordiero, played sparingly, which opened up opportunities for others like Jay Butterfield and Tyler Voss, as well as running backs Jabari Bates adn Quali Conley. The offense led the way, scoring on five of their eight drives on the day. Legend Lawrence Fan was indicted into the SJSU Hall of Fame prior to the game.

Chris Murray takes a look at the conference as a whole now that spring practices have ended for all 12 teams. Boise State tops the list, with Air Force right behind them. Murray has bought in to the Fresno State hype, with them at #3 and predicts a SDSU bounceback as they round out the top 4. He also sees Colorado State improving and isn’t a believer in Utah State or UNLV.

BJ Rains is going through some of the biggest questions surrounding the Boise State football team prior to the 2023 season. This question is who are potential breakout candidates who could make a big jump next year. Among those on the list, he and his cohost Jay Tust came up with: LB Andrew Simpson, EDGE Gabe Hunter, DL Ahmed Hassanein, Matt Lauter, and more.

Is it a block or charge? The “age old” internet question will add another layer next season. The proposal is that a defender would have to be in position to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants his foot to go airborne. If the defender arrives after, officials would be instructed to call a block. The official vote will take place on June 8th.

MWC Softball Tournament starts Thursday

