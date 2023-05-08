Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-8-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The calendar has turned to May and the Spring Evaluation period is in full force. While we don’t cover every school or area that a Mountain West team is visiting, we do highlight the states each team goes to in order to give an idea of where teams are prioritizing their efforts in the early going.

The offers have been plenty this week, with 11 of 12 teams handing out a total of 60+ offers. While this is a huge jump from previous weeks, it’s also not a complete surprise. With college coaches out visiting high schools and getting to evaluate recruits, check their academics, and talk to coaches, it makes sense that coaches are pulling the triggers on recruits they are interested in.

Also, there were four new commitments in the conference, with Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming all picking up players in the 2024 class. However, Nevada seemed to have the best recruiting week after handing out 24 offers all by themselves, so the Wolf Pack take a turn on the cover photo.

From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9

Commitment Interviews:

QB Alonzo Contreras (San Jose State)

“After talking with coaches, I wanted to know where they saw me fitting into the program. After getting to know the coaching staff and touring the campus, it was really something that came naturally at the end of the whole day, I just knew that was where I wanted to be right now. My relationship is pretty solid, the coaches were recruiting me from the beginning of my junior season, and I received a scholarship at the end of my junior year. So I really had a whole year to get to know them. I got to sit down with the whole offensive staff and talk football with them and life. It was a great experience that made my relationship with the coaching staff closer. I’m a true dual-threat, that can extend plays with my legs and a natural thrower in the pocket. I see how they use their starting quarterback Cheven Cordiero and I feel like we fit the same measurables and are game is very similar, so I feel like I’ll fit into the program very naturally.”

EDGE Jordan Ochoa (Wyoming)

“I chose Wyoming because it felt like home! Plus, It’s a couple hours north of home so my family will be close. I felt the love from them. I feel like Wyoming does a good job of developing players and with the NFL as my goal, I feel like the amazing defensive staff at Wyoming can help me get there. Also at Wyoming I feel like I can maximize my years of playing time!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

RB Cornell Hatcher II was offered by Air Force

TE Decker DeGraaf was offered by Air Force

EDGE Temerrick Johnson was offered by Boise State

DB Martell Hughes was offered by Boise State

WR Keonde Henry was offered by Boise State

OL/DL Nuku Mafi was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL/DL Karson Kaufusi was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR Kennan Pula was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR Jaron Pula was offered by Colorado State

2026 QB Helaman Casuga was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR AJ Logan was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR/DB Jaxon Toala was offered by Colorado State

WR/DB Kory Hall was offered by Fresno State and Utah State

EDGE Chinedu Onyeagoro was offered by Fresno State

DB Jeremiah Taylor was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Brandon Gaea was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR/DB Jett Washington was offered by Hawaii

2026 DE Prince Williams was offered by Hawaii and UNLV

2027 QB Furian Inferrera was offered by Hawaii

2027 LB Tamatoa Gaoteote was offered by Hawaii

2028 QB Ace Boogz Amina was offered by Hawaii

OL Marsel Akins was offered by Nevada

OL Lincoln Fa’apouli Jr. was offered by Nevada

OL Landen Davidson was offered by Nevada

OL/DL Kelepi Semisi Vete was offered by Nevada

TE Zach Smith was offered by Nevada

TE/DE Alex Jordan was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Jack Heath was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL John Mills was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Etene Pritchard was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Mark Edwards Jr was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Mikhail Benner was offered by Nevada

2025 EDGE Juju Walls was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Dominic Kelley was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Mana Carvalho was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Maximum Moe Fonoimoana was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Ellijah Washington was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/EDGE Benjamin Thurman was offered by Nevada and SJSU

2026 WR/DB Truly Bell lll was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Madden Soliai was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Tay Lockett was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Allen Blaylock was offered by Nevada

2026 WR/DB Xavier Owens was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Jewellz Parm was offered by Nevada and SJSU

WR Tanook Hines was offered by SDSU

OL/DL Kodi Cornelius was offered by SDSU

2025 WR/DB Joshua Tuchek was offered by SDSU

2026 DT Joseph Peko was offered by SDSU

2026 WR/DB Allen Blaylock was offered by SDSU

DB Kenny Worthy III was offered by UNLV

DB Marco Coleman was offered by UNLV

DB Jaylen Jones was offered by UNLV

2025 EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Tre People was offered by UNLV

RB Micah Avery was offered by Utah State

OL Luke Farr was offered by Utah State

EDGE Devoux Ma’a Tuataga was offered by Utah State

OL Coy Okeson was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Air Force: California

Boise State: California, Washington

Colorado State: Texas, Oregon

Fresno State: California

Nevada: California, Colorado, Texas

San Diego State: Arizona, California, Utah, Texas, Washington, Utah, Oregon

UNLV: Texas

Utah State: California

Wyoming: California, Texas, Colorado, Illinois

Commits:

ATH Jordan Malau’ulu committed to Fresno State

QB Alonzo Contreras committed to SJSU

LB Charles Correa committed to UNLV

EDGE Jordan Ochoa committed to Wyoming

Decommits

