Mountain West Reacts Survey: 2024 NFL Draft talk

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Holani getting drafted?

George Holani certainly has the talent to play in the league, as over half of voters felt, but has some concerns about durability and injury history. Tory Horton is another name to keep an eye on and people might be sleeping on the linebackers a bit.

MWC barely makes the grade this year.

It was a disappointing NFL draft for the Mountain West and voters felt the same. Most game the conference a C or D, which seems about right.