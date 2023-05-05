Mountaintop View 5-5-23 Cinco de Mayo Edition (and Taco Bell is not Mexican food!)

On May 5, 1862, underdog Mexico held off the heavily favored French Empire in a stunning upset as they tried to invade via the city of Puebla. According to sources, the French fired their coach and entered the transfer portal. So today marks the 161st anniversary of the start of the French rebuild and we here at the MWCConnection celebrate with current links/content from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Softball News

Here were the standings prior to first pitches last night

The final series of the #MWSB regular season start tonight with spots in the MW Championship and a regular-season title still up for grabs #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/gOG2cDSpFa — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 4, 2023

The Wolf Pack is currently tied with Utah State for the final tournament berth going into the final conference three-game series that began yesterday. Read this preview of their feelings and hopes going into the first game of the series.

MW Portal News

Guard decides to play in Logan

Utah State lands Coastal Carolina transfer Josh Uduje https://t.co/I2fCYkxzGr — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) May 3, 2023

Spartan Head Coach Tim Miles experienced a record year last season but now will have quite a bit of rebuilding to do as their big man surprisingly decided to transfer. How does that rebuild look right now?

The Wolf Pack women welcome a new member who is listed as a G/F with one year of eligibility left.

Hey, any conference expansion news?

Could the Big 12’s desire of a more international market presence play into Fresno State’s hand by having a current enrollment over 50% Hispanic/Latino?

Other MW News

Cowboys add new commit to their QB room

Craig Bohl said he was looking for a fourth QB. He found one in 6-5, 220-pound Carson May, who was a 4-star recruit out of high school after throwing for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns. He spent his first season at Iowa.#7220sportshttps://t.co/MBxzvXdXoM — 7220sports (@7220sports) May 4, 2023

Mountain West announces Women’s Golf Yearly Awards

An internal promotion is made to head up the Aggies Women’s Tennis program.

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the 2024 draft prospects from each team?

Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E1

Coming Monday: Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-8-23