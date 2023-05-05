 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 5-5-23 Cinco de Mayo Edition (and Taco Bell is not Mexican food!)

By RudyEspino
Cinco De Mayo Festivities

On May 5, 1862, underdog Mexico held off the heavily favored French Empire in a stunning upset as they tried to invade via the city of Puebla. According to sources, the French fired their coach and entered the transfer portal. So today marks the 161st anniversary of the start of the French rebuild and we here at the MWCConnection celebrate with current links/content from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Softball News

Here were the standings prior to first pitches last night

Nevada softball’s Mountain West Tournament fate hinges on final regular-season series

The Wolf Pack is currently tied with Utah State for the final tournament berth going into the final conference three-game series that began yesterday. Read this preview of their feelings and hopes going into the first game of the series.

MW Portal News

Guard decides to play in Logan

Over half of starting lineup will change with San Jose State center Ibrahima Diallo entering transfer portal

Spartan Head Coach Tim Miles experienced a record year last season but now will have quite a bit of rebuilding to do as their big man surprisingly decided to transfer. How does that rebuild look right now?

Nevada basketball adds Kaylen Banwareesingh, a transfer from UMass Lowell

The Wolf Pack women welcome a new member who is listed as a G/F with one year of eligibility left.

Hey, any conference expansion news?

Big 12 has big plans, and one could be a gateway for Fresno State in conference expansion

Could the Big 12’s desire of a more international market presence play into Fresno State’s hand by having a current enrollment over 50% Hispanic/Latino?

Other MW News

Cowboys add new commit to their QB room

Mountain West announces Women’s Golf Yearly Awards

Veronika Golanova Named Utah State Head Women’s Tennis Coach

An internal promotion is made to head up the Aggies Women’s Tennis program.

