MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the 2024 draft prospects from each team?

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is over, let’s take a glance at 2024. This week’s roundtable features a familiar question: Who are the 2024 NFL draft prospects from each team?

Matt (Fresno State): Right now, I can really only think of two solid draft prospects for 2024 in Levelle Bailey and Cam Lockridge. Returning for the extra year should help both of them make an impression, and both will be leaders of the defense as long as they stay healthy. More could appear though, I’m sure that Nikko Remigio wasn’t on anybody’s radar before the season began.

Jos (UNLV): With a new coach there is a lot of movement so it will be difficult to determine who will be there at the start of the 2023 season. However, I could see QB Doug Brumfield (if he plays like he did before his injury), DB Johnathan Baldwin, and WR Ricky White all being potential draft prospects this upcoming year.

Jeremy (Hawaii): Frankly, I’d be surprised if anyone from Hawaii is drafted next year. Ilm Manning is one of the greatest Warriors ever at his position and even he didn’t get drafted. Most of Hawaii’s best players are underclassmen like Tylan Hines, Peter Manuma. I guess I’ll throw out John Tuitupou, Isaiah Tufaga, Virdel Edwards as seniors who could have big seasons, but Hawaii’s core is pretty young this upcoming season.

Mike (Wyoming): I’ll take Wyoming, mainly because I think there is an easy name when many teams in the conference will struggle to generate hype for next year’s draft, at least at this moment in time. Wyoming is a program known for putting linebackers in the NFL and rising senior Easton Gibbs is the next one in line. In three seasons, he has had 252 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 5 sacks. If he keeps producing and stays healthy, I think he has a very good chance of getting drafted in 2024.