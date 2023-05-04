 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 5-4-23

Aztecs continue to build their basketball roster, BSU hoops might play Final Four team and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship

Aztecs still in need of bigs after hoops transfer target goes elsewhere

The transfer portal shopping continues for San Diego State hoops as they look to provide an encore to a golden 2022-2023 season.

Scott Slant: Don’t be doubting JL in Denver

Boise State’s JL Skinner slipped further than expected in the 2023 NFL Draft, almost assuredly because of his draft season injury, but Scott Slant warns against doubting Skinner. That and more on Boise State’s mini-camp players.

Top 10 draft prospects for 2024

Who stole the blue turf?!

Boise State hoops will play in a crowded field

FYI for this fall

On The Horizon:

Today - Revisiting the Boise State 2019 Class Part 2: Running Backs

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the 2024 draft prospects from each team?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E1

