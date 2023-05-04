Mountaintop View 5-4-23

The transfer portal shopping continues for San Diego State hoops as they look to provide an encore to a golden 2022-2023 season.

Boise State’s JL Skinner slipped further than expected in the 2023 NFL Draft, almost assuredly because of his draft season injury, but Scott Slant warns against doubting Skinner. That and more on Boise State’s mini-camp players.

Top 10 draft prospects for 2024

Our @ByChrisMurray ranked the top 10 NFL prospects in the Mountain West for the 2024 NFL Draft. A former Wolf Pack receiver occupies the top spot. Do you agree with the list?



Read Chris' full breakdown here: https://t.co/EnHjWcqSJ4 pic.twitter.com/kxieI0grr6 — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) May 3, 2023

Who stole the blue turf?!

Something seems off… pic.twitter.com/udddPTIx0c — Tyler Stephen Rausa (@T_Rausa) May 3, 2023

Boise State hoops will play in a crowded field

NEWS: Florida Atlantic is finalizing an agreement to be the eighth and final team in the 2023 ESPN Invitational in Orlando, according to multiple sources.



Rest of field:



Texas A&M

Boise State

Penn State

Virginia Tech

Iowa State

Butler

VCU https://t.co/WLA6tUfGIe — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2023

FYI for this fall

The Mountain West is moving to centralized replay for football this season. There will also be an increase in the number of cameras at games. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) May 4, 2023

