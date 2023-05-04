Mountaintop View 5-4-23

Aztecs still in need of bigs after hoops transfer target goes elsewhere
The transfer portal shopping continues for San Diego State hoops as they look to provide an encore to a golden 2022-2023 season.
Scott Slant: Don’t be doubting JL in Denver
Boise State’s JL Skinner slipped further than expected in the 2023 NFL Draft, almost assuredly because of his draft season injury, but Scott Slant warns against doubting Skinner. That and more on Boise State’s mini-camp players.
Top 10 draft prospects for 2024
Our @ByChrisMurray ranked the top 10 NFL prospects in the Mountain West for the 2024 NFL Draft. A former Wolf Pack receiver occupies the top spot. Do you agree with the list?— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) May 3, 2023
Read Chris' full breakdown here: https://t.co/EnHjWcqSJ4 pic.twitter.com/kxieI0grr6
Who stole the blue turf?!
Something seems off… pic.twitter.com/udddPTIx0c— Tyler Stephen Rausa (@T_Rausa) May 3, 2023
Boise State hoops will play in a crowded field
NEWS: Florida Atlantic is finalizing an agreement to be the eighth and final team in the 2023 ESPN Invitational in Orlando, according to multiple sources.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 3, 2023
Rest of field:
Texas A&M
Boise State
Penn State
Virginia Tech
Iowa State
Butler
VCU https://t.co/WLA6tUfGIe
FYI for this fall
The Mountain West is moving to centralized replay for football this season. There will also be an increase in the number of cameras at games.— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) May 4, 2023
