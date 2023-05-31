Mountaintop View 5-31-23. Air Force, Rebels win rivalry, WR Rankings, Jaedon Ledee, Bulldogs baseball.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. The NBA Draft is coming up, and there are still updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The Mountain West team previews continue and this one features the Falcons. They do as well as anyone when it comes to reloading, in large part due to the coaching and the system. Air Force has a lot to replace on offense, including LT Everett Smalley, who left the team after this was posted. The OL should still be a strength and the running back room is well stocked, even if they are short on experience. However, the defense should be the strength of the team, especially the linebackers and defensive backs. They may not be a sure thing to reach 10 wins again, but they won’t be too short of that mark either.

After a two-year hiatus, UNLV is back to their winning ways when it comes to beating Nevada (-Reno) in the 11th year of the Silver State Series. This year, they won 31.5 to 16.5, getting their 8th win in the in-state series. The Rebels were able to win on the strength of their men’s and women’s basketball teams, which went a combined 5-0 against the Wolf Pack on the hardwood, although many other sports found success as well.

College Football Network is the latest to get in on MWC previews, this one is focused on wide receivers returning in the conference. Tory Horton is the unquestioned top returning WR on the list of 22. They highlight his versatility, able to beat anyone 1-on-1, and also being the only returning wide out who went over 1000 yards last year. Ricky White, Justin Lockhart, Justus Ross-Simmons, and transfer Raphael Williams Jr. round out the top 5 on their list, even though other people may have other opinions.

Another Aztec returns for next season.

Bulldogs have impressive baseball attendance.

With a 17% increase in attendance this season, the Red Wave SHOWED OUT! #GoDogs ✖️ #Elevate pic.twitter.com/GSXtA1hKSu — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) May 29, 2023

