Mountaintop View 5-30-23 Spartans going to Stanford, Aztec softball falls short, football and basketball news

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and one would think that things slow down this time of year since most colleges have concluded their terms. Not here at the MWCConnection, as there is still plenty of news around the conference, from a team still competing as well as other news in other sports and in administrative offices. Enjoy!!

Spartan baseball heading to Stanford for NCAA Regionals

STANFORD REGIONAL



1️⃣ Stanford

4️⃣ San Jose State

3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton

2️⃣ Texas A&M#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/hN1y693DLP — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

The softball Aztecs’ season falls one victory short of the Women’s College World Series as the University of Utah came back from a 1-0 series deficit to win the final two games. The Aztecs got off to a 1-0 lead in the final game but the Utes scored 4 runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.

Which Utah State football team will show up in 2023? The one that won the MW Championship or the 2022 version that struggled to become bowl-eligible? Take a look at their schedule and see how the Aggies compare to the rest of the conference.

How do you get a P5 transfer to move over 19 hours away from his momma? Read how the Broncos were able to do such.

Colorado State’s men's golfers saved their best for last as they finished strong in the NCAA Championships to finish a very respectable 28th overall in the stellar field.

The Trojan fan site starts previewing some candidates that might be in the mix for their AD opening. Dickey got his start in the Big 12, would he want to learn the Big 10 or leave the Broncos before his vision is completed?

Going into her first full summer as head of the Wolf Pack athletics department, Rempe talks about a lot of things and areas of major concern for every school in the Mountain West in hopes of staying relevant and viable in the college sports world.

Aztec sharpshooter coming back to San Diego for another year

On the horizon: