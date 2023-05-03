New Rebels in the NFL Get Their Chance

The first player to sign as an Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) with a team was LB Austin Ajiake. He was a leader on the defensive side of the ball this year. He led the team in solo tackles with 58 along with 66 assists, totaling 124 total tackles. He also had 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He signed with the Carolina Panthers and will have the opportunity to join the Number 1 pick in the draft, Alabama QB Bryce Young.

Glory to God. The hunt begins. Time to go to work, Panther nation #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/iYQtEjVOzI — Austin Ajiake (@Aji_510) April 30, 2023

Next UDFA signing from the 2022 UNLV squad was DE Adam Plant Jr. He led the team in Sacks last year with 7. He was third on the team in total tackles with 55 (32 solo, 23 assist) and caused 3 forced fumbles. He was a powerhouse on the line. He grew up in Vegas, went to UNLV and now will have the opportunity to make the roster for the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming fall.

Two guys from this past year got Minicamp invites as well. WR Nick Williams will get the chance to make the Sean Payton led Denver Broncos and OL Cobe Bryant will get his chance with the New York Giants.

The job’s not done for these athletes as they have a long road ahead to accomplish their NFL dreams.