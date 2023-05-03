Mountaintop View 5-3-23.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Spring practices are wrapping up, there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football), and there is the aftermath of the NFL draft. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Spoiler, after only have 5 players drafted this year, things are not looking any brighter for 2024. Tory Horton and Georgia Holani top Chris Murray’s list of top 10 prospects but Holani has questions about his durability. Easton Gibbs is a good bet as well if he keeps up his production. After that, it’s question marks about early entrees, production, size, and having to continue progress. Two kickers make the list. It’s likely a few players surprise but things seem to be moving in the wrong direction going into next year.

Everyone knows the terrible season Wyoming men’s basketball had last year and though no one wants to relive it, head coach Jeff Linder did in his first public comments since the end of the season, when he lost his father. Then the floodgate of transfers happened and a few assistants left. But they have brought in eight new players and hired no coaches and are committed to turning the page.

College Football Playoff dates announced.

Here are the official 12-team CFP game dates for the 2024 and 2025 seasons: pic.twitter.com/e7CL9MwOOG — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 2, 2023

Tennis Teams playing in the NCAA Tournament

Boise State will open NCAA Championship in Tucson, Ariz., against the Arizona Wildcats.



It will be a battle between the Shields brothers (Boise State alums) as head coaches.



Go Broncos❗️ pic.twitter.com/XmfAo06Pb4 — Boise State Men's Tennis (@BroncoSportsMTN) May 1, 2023

Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

