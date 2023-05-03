 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 5-3-23.

2024 MWC draft prospects, Jeff Linder, CFP dates, Tennis, T&F POTW

By MikeWittmann
/ new
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Spring practices are wrapping up, there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football), and there is the aftermath of the NFL draft. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Early look at the 2024 Mountain West draft prospects.

Spoiler, after only have 5 players drafted this year, things are not looking any brighter for 2024. Tory Horton and Georgia Holani top Chris Murray’s list of top 10 prospects but Holani has questions about his durability. Easton Gibbs is a good bet as well if he keeps up his production. After that, it’s question marks about early entrees, production, size, and having to continue progress. Two kickers make the list. It’s likely a few players surprise but things seem to be moving in the wrong direction going into next year.

Jeff Linder reflects on trying season and moving forward.

Everyone knows the terrible season Wyoming men’s basketball had last year and though no one wants to relive it, head coach Jeff Linder did in his first public comments since the end of the season, when he lost his father. Then the floodgate of transfers happened and a few assistants left. But they have brought in eight new players and hired no coaches and are committed to turning the page.

College Football Playoff dates announced.

Tennis Teams playing in the NCAA Tournament

Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: An inside look at the new Mountain West Conference strategy. (switched this up last minute because it’s too good not to post quickly)
  • Coming Thursday: Mountain West 2023 NFL Draft Predictions
  • Coming Friday: The MWCConnection Roundtable: How many players from each Mountain West team will be drafted this year?
  • ﻿Coming Friday: Reacts Results

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...