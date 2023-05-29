Mountaintop View 5-29-23. Wyoming preview, Rebel speed, P5 San Diego State, Isaiah Stevens, Spartans Baseball.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Spring sports have wrapped up for the regular season, and although the NBA Draft is looming, we have pretty much reached the biggest lull of the offseason. Regardless, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

College Football News continues their team previews and this one is about the Cowboys. The writer of this post knows that Coach Bohl can get his team to a winning record and another bowl game, but knows anything more is far from certain. The defense is predicted to be even better than last year. Wyoming needs the offense to be better, especially on third down, and in order to do that, the passing game just needs to be average (aiming for completing 60% of their passes to allow the rest of the team to fall into place). The defense returns a number of starters, and productive ones at that, in every level.

Speed and pace will be everything in Coach Marion’s “Go-Go” offense. While they aren’t quite up to his standard of approval. UNLV made lots of progress during the spring. The goal is to average 70 offensive plays per game next season (last year they did 63) and the key will how much of the offense quarterbacks can grasp. Doug Brumfield and others have been working hard off the field to learn as much as they can.

The Athletic dives into this question as the sports season concludes and a Power 5 invite appears inevitable. The athletic department has invested heavily in sports the past two decades adn has seen it pay off. The men’s basketball team is ranked more often than not and just finished as the runner-up in the NCAA Tournament. The football team should not be confused with a juggernaut, but they do frequent bowl games and they have gone 7-4 against the PAC-12 since 2016 and the combined football and men’s basketball winning percentage since 2010 is 73.7%. They just opened a brand new football stadium and recruit very well in their two main sports. The Aztecs seem primed for a jump into a power conference.

Stevens is returning to the Rams.

Spartans win the MWC Baseball Tournament!

