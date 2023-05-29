Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-22-23. Commitment Interviews and Recruiting Camps.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The Spring Evaluation period is in full force, although we are approaching the end of May. While we don’t cover every school or area that a Mountain West team is visiting, we do highlight the states each team goes to in order to give an idea of where teams are prioritizing their efforts in the early going.

The offers have been plenty this week, with 10 of 12 teams handing out a total of at least 49 offers. The amount of offers is not a complete surprise. With college coaches out visiting high schools and getting to evaluate recruits, check their academics, and talk to coaches, it makes sense that coaches are pulling the triggers on recruits they are interested in.

Along with all the offers, this was a big commitment week. As a conference, the Mountain West added six players, although there was one decommitment too. Air Force added three, UNLV added two, and Boise State rounded things out with one. The Rebels brought in two very talented players, with one of them being a four-star recruit. They find themselves on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 3

UNLV: 3

Air Force: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Fresno State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring. On Thursday, we will be transitioning into a Quiet Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 12

Commitment Interviews:

DE Jackson Altwies (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force because of the ELITE culture and football brotherhood that Coach Calhoun is creating. The level of success they are having as a team and defense was eye-catching! Also creating a strong family-like relationship with Coach EJ Whitlow was something that I want to continue. My relationship with the whole staff is amazing and they make Air Force feel like paradise!”

RB Clayton Sobecki (Air Force)

“During my visit back in February, I felt an instant connection with the coaches and that connection got stronger over the last few months. The facilities are amazing and the team culture was something I wanted to be a part of. To be able to serve my country, play football at the highest level, receive a great education and be a part of the brotherhood at Air Force is everything I was looking for in a program.”

DL Hayden Hanks (Boise State)

“My main reasons for committing were I’ve always been a big Boise State fan. The culture and amazing fans are unmatched, and I knew if it was ever a possibility, I would love to be a part of that. I feel like my relationships with the coaches are solid and I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon them. I think their vision for me is to put me on the interior defensive line to help shut down the run. My strengths as a player is my athleticism for my size and my strength along with my hard work ethic.”

Recruiting Camps:

If anyone has info on the other teams, feel free to share.

Air Force:

Boise State:

Colorado State: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 29

Fresno State: May 31, June 10, 17, 24

Hawaii:

Nevada:

New Mexico: June 8-10

San Diego State: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

San Jose State: June 9, 10, 17

UNLV: 1, 10, 11, 16, 24

Utah State: June 2, 10, 14, 15, 16, 20

Wyoming: June 10, 23

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Brooks Davis was offered by Air Force

RB Dylan Lee was offered by Boise State

RB Dylan Riley was offered by Boise State

WR Tyrone Jackson was offered by Boise State

DB Tice Williams was offered by Boise State

JUCO DB Amarion York was offered by Boise State

2025 TE/DE Roman Caywood was offered by Boise State

2026 ATH AJ Logan was offered by Colorado State

EDGE Salesi Manu was offered by Fresno State

WR Trevor Rogers was offered by Fresno State and Nevada

QB Isaiah Suesue was offered by Hawaii

WR Armando Lewis Jr was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR Jerome Myles was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB John Amone was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Lava Vailahi was offered by Hawaii

2026 OL James Kuenstler was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR Salesi Moa was offered by Hawaii and Nevada

DB Elias Johnson was offered by Nevada

QB Damon Wrighster was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Collin Banning was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Joseph James was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Cory Butler Jr. was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2026 RB Victor Santino was offered by Nevada

2026 OL Max Zuro was offered by Nevada

2027 ATH Wesley Winn was offered by Nevada

2027 WR/DB Jalani Culpepper was offered by Nevada

QB Dermaricus Davis was offered by SDSU

2025 DB Cree Thomas was offered by SDSU

2025 WR/DB Drey Garner was offered by SDSU

2025 QB JP Mialovski was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Leo Hannan was offered by SDSU

2026 QB Tayden Kaawa was offered by SDSU

TE Alek Marshall was offered by SJSU

DB Tre’Jon Fulton was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Leo Hannan was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Caleb Matthews was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Akili Smith Jr was offered by SJSU

2025 TE/LB Marco Jones was offered by SJSU

2025 TE/DE Kellan Ford was offered by SJSU

TE/DE Broderick Redden was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Rod Green was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Nazarus Williams was offered by UNLV

QB Ty McCutcheon was offered by Utah State

DB Loyall Mouzon was offered by Utah State

OL Marsel Akins was offered by Utah State

2025 ATE Kason Mayes was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Air Force:

Boise State:

Colorado State:

Fresno State: Nevada

Hawaii:

Nevada: Nevada

San Diego State: Hawaii, Nevada

San Jose State: California, Texas, Arizona

UNLV:

Utah State: Utah

Wyoming:

Commits:

DL Isaac Stafford committed to Air Force

DE Jackson Altwies committed to Air Force

RB Clayton Sobecki committed to Air Force

DL Hayden Hanks committed to Boise State

DT Darius Pahmahmie committed to UNLV

LB Melvin Laster II committed to UNLV

Decommits

EDGE Tristan Waiamau-Galindo decommitted from Hawaii

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.