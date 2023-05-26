Mountaintop View 5-26-23 Harsin regroups, Air Force rolls, friends forever, verbal commits

The Memorial Day weekend is upon us and we get a peek at what life is today for a high profile ex-MW head coach. We also get started on the last MW Championship tournament, and sprinkle in some other news from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

His tenure in the SEC was played out very publicly but how is the ex-Boise State Head Coach doing now that the dust has settled since his forced departure at Auburn?

First game of MW Baseball Championship Tourney in the books via mercy rule

Bronco Basketball assistant coach gets named to national list

Congratulations to Mike Burns of Boise State on being named to the 2023 75 Rising Stars: Impactful Men's Mid Major Assistants list.

A great story on how Covid-19 brought two track athletes together and formed an unbreakable friendship that has taken them to college and further track stardom at San Jose State.

Listen to Aztec catcher Cali Decker talk about their preparation for their Super Regionals game versus Utah later today along with being the first MW team to make it this far since 2010.

Boise State football nabs first 2024 verbal commit

And the Rebels go for the 2-fer in football verbal commits

