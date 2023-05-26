Mountain West Reacts Results: Double Feature. Football Team Prognosis for 2023.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Since they were no results post last week, we are featuring that one plus this week’s results for a double feature. Check them out below.

Rams looking to improve.

Actually, every team is. But the voters say Colorado State has the best chance to improve compared to the other 11 teams in the conference. Hawaii got a number of votes as well.

Falcons to the NCAA Tourney?

It’s probably coming down to them and the Aztecs. Air Force has a pattern of getting hot around this time of year so we will see if they can pull off another run.

Bulldogs heading for regression?

The majority of fans think so. They are the predictable pick, but what is likely to happen isn’t always what ends up happening. A fifth of the people went with San Jose State.

Aztecs winning the conference tournament?

It was a close race between SDSU and Air Force. One-third of voters are going with San Diego State, and for good reason. But the Falcons are right behind them at 29%, and if the game between them yesterday is any indication, AFA is turning things on at the right time.