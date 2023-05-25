Mountaintop View 5-25-23

It’s officially preseason magazine season! Not much of a read for Mountain West fans, but one MWC school makes the “Next Tier” section.

Heads up: the MWC baseball tournament starts today. Who will win the championship this weekend and be regional bound this summer?

SJSU adds to future schedules

Eastern Michigan adds 2028 road game at Indiana plus home/home series w/San Jose State (2026 at EMU, 2029 at SJSU) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 24, 2023

MWC adds a 19th sport

The Mountain West adds women’s gymnastics as its 19th sport. The MW has four teams.



“The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding. What an exciting time for the Mountain West to add one of the most popular high school and collegiate sports.” https://t.co/RYpsYeDce6 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 24, 2023

Hawaii is expanding its temporary stadium

Agree or disagree with these rankings?

What are the best and worst Mountain West football head-coaching jobs?



I broke down each school's budget, coaching salaries, on-field success since 2000, facilities and community support to rank the MW jobs 1-12. Here are the results. https://t.co/lPOEoh95QJ — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 24, 2023

