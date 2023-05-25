Mountaintop View 5-25-23

College Football’s Post-Spring Top 25 for 2023
It’s officially preseason magazine season! Not much of a read for Mountain West fans, but one MWC school makes the “Next Tier” section.
2023 Mountain West Baseball Championship Bracket Set
Heads up: the MWC baseball tournament starts today. Who will win the championship this weekend and be regional bound this summer?
SJSU adds to future schedules
Eastern Michigan adds 2028 road game at Indiana plus home/home series w/San Jose State (2026 at EMU, 2029 at SJSU)— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 24, 2023
MWC adds a 19th sport
The Mountain West adds women’s gymnastics as its 19th sport. The MW has four teams.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 24, 2023
“The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding. What an exciting time for the Mountain West to add one of the most popular high school and collegiate sports.” https://t.co/RYpsYeDce6
Hawaii is expanding its temporary stadium
Making progress... #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/4BowEaQUE1— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) May 25, 2023
Agree or disagree with these rankings?
What are the best and worst Mountain West football head-coaching jobs?— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 24, 2023
I broke down each school's budget, coaching salaries, on-field success since 2000, facilities and community support to rank the MW jobs 1-12. Here are the results. https://t.co/lPOEoh95QJ
On The Horizon:
Today - Revisiting the Boise State 2019 Class Part 8: Defensive Backs & Final Thoughts
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team will take a step back in 2023?
Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E4
