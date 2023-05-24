Mountaintop View 5-24-23. Athlon All-MWC teams, Top QBs, Mattix top 10, Historic Golf, Baseball POTW

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Spring sports are wrapping up, and there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Yes, we have reached this part of the off-season. Athlon is one of the first publications to put out their four all-MWC teams. Boise State leads the way with 16 selections and San Diego State is right behind them with 14. Fresno State (13), Wyoming (13) and Air Force (12) all have double-digit selections. Of note, Cordeiro gets the nod at the top QB, while Boise State has two first-team running backs. Wyoming should have a strong front seven, and the conference is still deep with specialists. Also, there is still a lot of question marks in the conference at quarterback.

This may be typical off-season content, but quite a number of Moutain West QBs make the list. Current Hawaii coach and former Hawaii QB Timmy Chang is #73, while Andy Dalton is #64. Former Fresno State great David Carr is at #52 and another Hawaii gunslinger, Colt Brennan, comes in at #42, with Alex Smith of Utah pretty close at #40. Nevada QB Colin Kaepernick just misses the top 30 at #31, and the winningest quarterback of all-time Kellen Moore of Boise State is #14.

Mike Farrell is dipping into some prime off-season content with his list of the top ten defensive coordinators in college football entering the 2023 season. Normally, Group of 5 teams don’t crack the top 10, but Kurt Mattix of San Diego State makes this list. He cites a top 16 finish in scoring defense every year he’s been at the helm (since 2020), as well as stopping the run and a low third-down conversion percentage.

Exceptional Golf Finishes.

Great run at Grayhawk ends with a T-9th finish. First top at #NCAAGolf for the Lobos since 1998. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/zZT8Iu6JbT — UNM Women's Golf (@UNMLoboWGolf) May 23, 2023

.@SanJoseStWGOLF's Lucia Lopez Ortega tied for second at the #NCAAGolf Championship -- tying former Spartan Natasha Andrea Oon for the best individual finish in #MWWGOLF history ⛳️#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/xjLEkTh1IF — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 23, 2023

Baseball Players of the Week.

Poncho Ruiz helped @AztecBaseball clinch a share of the regular-season title, batting .545 with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored ⚾️#AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/SIplqyxPEU — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 22, 2023

.@FresnoStateBSB's Murf Gray picks up his SEVENTH #MWBSB Freshman of the Week award after hitting .462 with six hits, eight RBIs and two runs scored #AtThePEAK | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/n5cka8mWP4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 22, 2023

On the horizon: