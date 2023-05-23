Mountaintop View 5-23-23 New head of basketball officials, Softball Player of Year leaving, and other portal movement.

The Tuesday Edition (tacos optional) of the MWCConnection brings big news (some sad) from around the conference. Plenty of content from several sports including a new head person for baskeball officials that most are very familiar with. Enjoy!!

Big MW Softball news!!!

Mountain West Player of the Year Kelsey Hall is in the portal as graduate transfer.



The past two years at Boise State, she has 24 home runs, 84 RBIs and a .815 slugging percentage.



You can keep track of portal at @D1Softball

Neves transfers with two years of eligibility left and becomes the second defensive Aggie to follow Wolf Pack defensive assistant coach Al Lapuaho from Logan to Reno.

Sad news out of Albuquerque...

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden's family and all who knew him.

In positive off-the-field news...

Two of our own -- @langley_malachi & @johnathanarcen1 -- are in LA this week representing Fresno State at the Black Student-Athlete Summit



Two of our own -- @langley_malachi & @johnathanarcn1 -- are in LA this week representing Fresno State at the Black Student-Athlete Summit

For more information on the @BSASummit, visit https://t.co/1MHt27MGLz

Big news as the Mountain West is one of the six conferences that comprises the WBOC. Among other duties, Higgins will oversee the assigning of referees for all MWC home games. No word yet if “what is a flop?” will be part of any new training.

With both Kentucky and Oklahoma making late runs for his services, former Aztec starter Johnson has decided to move on to Arizona.

Rebel decides to stay in school for another basketball season

UNLV's Luis Rodriguez tells me that he will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school next season to use his additional year of eligibility.

New Mexico adds to its basketball roster...

Isaac Mushila, a 6-5 forward who was first team All-Sun Belt with Texas A&M Corpus Christi this season and averaged 14.5 points and 9.9 rebounds, has committed to transfer to play for the UNM Lobos.



UNM has one open scholarship remaining. #mwbb https://t.co/nFVy1oRv34 — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) May 22, 2023

On the horizon: