 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 5-23-23 New head of basketball officials, Softball Player of Year leaving, and other portal movement.

By RudyEspino
/ new
Air Force v New Mexico

The Tuesday Edition (tacos optional) of the MWCConnection brings big news (some sad) from around the conference. Plenty of content from several sports including a new head person for baskeball officials that most are very familiar with. Enjoy!!

Big MW Softball news!!!

Nevada football lands commitment from Utah State outside linebacker Kaleo Neves

Neves transfers with two years of eligibility left and becomes the second defensive Aggie to follow Wolf Pack defensive assistant coach Al Lapuaho from Logan to Reno.

Sad news out of Albuquerque...

In positive off-the-field news...

Final Four veteran John Higgins tabbed as new coordinator of Western Basketball Officiating Consortium

Big news as the Mountain West is one of the six conferences that comprises the WBOC. Among other duties, Higgins will oversee the assigning of referees for all MWC home games. No word yet if “what is a flop?” will be part of any new training.

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson commits to Arizona

With both Kentucky and Oklahoma making late runs for his services, former Aztec starter Johnson has decided to move on to Arizona.

Rebel decides to stay in school for another basketball season

New Mexico adds to its basketball roster...

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Offensive Line Preview
  • Later today: Reacts: 2023 Team to Regress, Baseball Tournament
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Draft Kings 2023 O/U Win Totals

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...