Mountaintop View 5-22-23. NCAA Video Game, Andy Avalos, Conference Realignment, Aztec softball, Baseball Tournament.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. The NB Draft is looming, and spring sports are wrapping as we head into the summer lull. Regardless, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Last week it was announced that a group licensing agreement between EA Sports and One Team has been formed to allow college football players to be included in the NCAA video game due out in 2024. While this was seemingly inevitable thanks to NIL agreements, it’s nice to have the official announcement. It is important to know that at this time, academy schools are not included in this, but they are still trying to work that out in some way. RIP to some great made-up names from over the years that we all had.

BJ continues his series of the biggest questions entering the 2023 season. Boise State is in its worst two-year run since the late 90s, although it’s not all bleak at 17-9. Still, expectations from the team and the fansebase are much higher and a if they don’t win a Mountain West championship this year, things could go south in a hurry. The offensive talent is young and primed to breakout, if their new OC can utilize it. The defense is losing a lot but the coaches have a good track record of getting the most out of their players.

As the conference realignment twists and turns continue this offseason, we have the latest on the matter from the Athletic. The main buzz is about the ACC, but there is the usual chatter about the PAC-12 media deal being finalized this summer and after that, they can move forward with conference expansion. While they won’t add more than 2, there is a chance they could not add at all, or maybe just one team. The important things for San Diego State is that if nothing happens by June 30, then their MWC exit fee of $17 million will triple, meaning SDSU will either have to pay more money or not be able to join their new conference until the 2025 season.

Aztecs advance to the super regional.

.@AztecSoftball is SUPER‼️



San Diego State wins the LA regional to advance to the super regional vs. Utah#MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/lWp9EJXMsa — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 22, 2023

Baseball Conference Tourney Bracket set.

Time for some postseason baseball!



Here's the bracket for next week's #MWBSB Championship in Fresno ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/olxrJpoKe8 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 21, 2023

On the horizon: