Mountaintop View 5-2-23 Aztecs take 2 of 3, highlight catch, Rams walk-offs, baseball/basketball news

The top two MW softball teams met over the weekend and catch up with what happened in the series finale and where each team are in the standings with one more weekend left in the conference schedule. We also see who got Players of the Week honors in MW baseball and sprinkle in a bit of basketball news for flavor and good measure. Enjoy!

It was a battle for first place over the weekend in Boise as the defending MW Champs San Diego State won the first two games of the three game series. However, the Broncos shot out to an early 6 run lead and the Aztecs made it close, but couldn’t overcome it. The Broncos win left both teams mathematically tied for the regular season title with the Broncos still having two games left in Fresno next weekend where a split will give them the top seed in the year-end tournament in San Diego in less than two weeks.

A home-run robbing catch that helped secure a Bronco win in last game of series

ICYMI, here is a look at Mykenzie Hannah's catch that took away a home run.#WhatsNext | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/eNvXf2P32w — Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 30, 2023

A walk-off win is always cause for celebration but for three games in a row? It did happen this weekend in Fort Collins as the Rams completed the trifecta on a Hailey Smith double knocking in Ashley York in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fresno State.

A Falcon whose play led a weekend sweep over San Jose State is joined by two Aztecs for this week’s diamond honors.

Moore was recently interviewed as he goes through his pre-draft process by training in Orlando, FL, with other draft hopefuls.

Potentially good news is brewing for the Wolf Pack as a scholarship opened up for them when Michael Folarin announced he was entering the transfer portal over the weekend. With Gardner’s father taking over the head coaching position at a Reno high school, are the tea leaves suddenly reading Nevada?

On the horizon: