Mountaintop View 5-19-23

Softball post-season honors names 3 Aztecs
Congrats to our three NFCA All-West Region selections @mac_softball31 (first team), @CaliDecker (second team) and @light_allie (second team)! https://t.co/GS7O5ThDdX#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/y46ZENovqN— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) May 18, 2023
And one Bronco
And representing the Broncos on the - - ...— Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) May 18, 2023
Congratulations @kelsshaall on earning first-team honors! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/6wOoeMDbzl
New Mexico Advances to NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
A school-record performance in a 54-hole tournament netted a fourth-place finish in their NCAA Regional which was good enough to qualify for the final NCAA Men’s Golf Championship slated to tee off on May 26th.
Colorado State also earns a spot in NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
The Rams also became part of the final 30 team field for the first time since 2011 when a furious rally on the back nine on the final day of regionals. Ram Christoph Bleier finished at 7-under total to earn co-medalist honors.
Spartans’ Women Golf Coach Named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List
In her fifth season at the helm of San Jose State’s women’s golf program, Dana Dormann is named on list for highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf.
Rains: What will Boise State football’s record be at the end of September?
Boise State will have to come out firing to start their 2023 football season as it will face its toughest five-game stretch to start a season in quite some time. Bronco Nation News’ B.J. Rains takes a look at these games and gives some thoughts on what their record might be come October 1st.
Captain Obvious sighting...
Utah State AD Jerry Bovee On NIL: ‘I Don’t Think We Can Compete With P5s’
You’ll need to read the story to see how he reached this radical conclusion.
