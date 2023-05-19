Mountaintop View 5-19-23

The flowers are blooming, leaves are sprouting, which means spring sports are winding down. We highlight both softball and golf while taking a peek at the gauntlet that Boise State football will have to go through to start their football season. Enjoy!!

Softball post-season honors names 3 Aztecs

And one Bronco

A school-record performance in a 54-hole tournament netted a fourth-place finish in their NCAA Regional which was good enough to qualify for the final NCAA Men’s Golf Championship slated to tee off on May 26th.

The Rams also became part of the final 30 team field for the first time since 2011 when a furious rally on the back nine on the final day of regionals. Ram Christoph Bleier finished at 7-under total to earn co-medalist honors.

In her fifth season at the helm of San Jose State’s women’s golf program, Dana Dormann is named on list for highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf.

Boise State will have to come out firing to start their 2023 football season as it will face its toughest five-game stretch to start a season in quite some time. Bronco Nation News’ B.J. Rains takes a look at these games and gives some thoughts on what their record might be come October 1st.

Captain Obvious sighting...

You’ll need to read the story to see how he reached this radical conclusion.

