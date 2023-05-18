Mountaintop View 5-18-23

Days after releasing some pretty pictures for a campus masterplan for athletics, The Fresno Bee throws some cold water on the financial side of things. Although the claim here is that these potential cuts won’t affect the masterplan.

This might prove to be the most pivotal athletic director hire Hawaii ever makes, for better or worse. Difficult questions abound. I don’t think Craig Angelos’ background in stadium development at Florida Atlantic is a coincidence.

A busy summer looms for San Diego State

This timing could be an issue for expansion target San Diego State.



As was in our story y'day (https://t.co/ZYP90E7vcj), to join the Pac-12 in 2024, Aztecs need to give MWC notice by June 30 or their exit fee of ~$17M triples in cost. This delay could push their entrance to 2025 https://t.co/45LTUkWDJG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 16, 2023

A longtime Hawaii coach exits

Abe Elimimian worked under five head or interim head coaches during an eight-year run as a #HawaiiFB coaching constant in a tumultuous time.



On Tuesday morning, he expressed love for the university on his way out from the program for undisclosed reasons. https://t.co/GDUOKmn6me — Brian McInnis (@Brian_McInnis) May 16, 2023

Who won/lost the portal battle?

With the transfer portal closed, let's assign winners, losers and neutral teams among Mountain West men's basketball programs with most of the dust having settled. https://t.co/8H0MnMrjCy — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) May 17, 2023

