Mountaintop View 5-18-23

MWC winners/losers from the portal, new Hawaii AD soon-to-be confirmed, financial pinch of Fresno’s stadium-naming rights and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State athletics could feel financial pinch in Year 2 of stadium naming rights deal

Days after releasing some pretty pictures for a campus masterplan for athletics, The Fresno Bee throws some cold water on the financial side of things. Although the claim here is that these potential cuts won’t affect the masterplan.

Hawaii Athletics uncertain as new AD is set for confirmation

This might prove to be the most pivotal athletic director hire Hawaii ever makes, for better or worse. Difficult questions abound. I don’t think Craig Angelos’ background in stadium development at Florida Atlantic is a coincidence.

A busy summer looms for San Diego State

A longtime Hawaii coach exits

Who won/lost the portal battle?

On The Horizon:

Today - Revisiting the Boise State 2019 Class Part 6: Defensive Line

Today - Colorado State post-spring depth chart

Today - MWCConnection Summer Series: Mountain West Armchair Commissioner

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team will be the most improved in 2023?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E3

