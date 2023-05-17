Mountaintop View 5-17-23. SJSU preview, SDSU & Conference Realignment, DraftKings O/U Wins, POTW

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Spring sports are wrapping up, and there are updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Summers mean football previews and here is one about SJSU. Coach Brennan is trying to retool or reload in hopes of avoiding a big rebuild. He has some nice pieces in place heading into next year, especially at QB and OL, plus a clear #1 WR, but they could use an outbreak season or two from other skill players. The defense has to replace two of the better pass rushers in the conference, but the secondary should be a strength. The article predicts they will be a five or six-win team, which seems about right.

Conference realignment has never been more complicated. The ACC might be on the rocks or maybe not. The PAC-12 is either on the brink of destruction or will usher in a new era of members. The Big 12 was once left for dead and is now poised to be the unquestioned third-best conference. The only certainty seems to be that San Diego State will join a major conference, which is almost sure to be the PAC-12. This, of course, assumes the PAC can get their new media deal done without everything falling apart.

While the topic of this article is Notre Dame, it has some interesting information for fans of all teams. Matt Brown of Extra Points mentions that apparel deals with schools could see monetary amounts decreasing. With Under Armos scaling back, the market appears to be leveling out for the time being. While this may not have an impact on Notre Dame, it could make a difference for teams in the Mountain West. Also worth noting, many schools actually don’t get cash from their deals, as the amount that is made public is usually the value of shows, jerseys, and other athletic equipment.

Draft Kings O/U Football Win Totals.

Draft Kings Over Under Win Totals for MWC

Boise St 9.0

Air Force 8.5

Fresno 7.5

San Diego St 7

Wyoming 6.5

UNLV 6.0

Utah St 6.0

San Jose St 5.5

Colorado St 4.5

New Mexico 4

Hawaii 3.5

Nevada 2.5 — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) May 15, 2023

Baseball Players of the Week.

Grady Morgan batted .438 with seven hits, including three home runs and a double, five RBIs, seven runs scored and two walks in @FresnoStateBSB's sweep against UNLV #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/G892hr1gGY — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 15, 2023

Roman Angelo (@romanangelo5) threw the first complete game of his career in @FresnoStateBSB’s 10-1 win over UNLV on Saturday, limiting the Rebels to three hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/PhGS0q7YP3 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 15, 2023

It's a @FresnoStateBSB sweep for this week's #MWBSB awards!



Murf Gray batted .294 with five hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Defensively, he posted six assists and two putouts ⚾️#AtThePEAK | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/DYx1ynbqui — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 15, 2023

