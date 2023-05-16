Mountaintop View 5-16-23 Realignment rumors, tampering woes, new Ram kicker’s age, Stevens’ big week, softball news

The Tuesday Edition of Mountaintop View has content on a couple of never-ending college sports topics — conference realignment and the transfer portal. We also throw in links on some MW players and teams to hopefully whet your sports whistle! Enjoy!!

The transfer portal for schools, i.e. conference realignment, is still a hot topic for the three P5 conferences not named the SEC or the Big 10. Executives from two of them met a couple of weeks ago in Phoenix to discuss how and where they might expand their conferences while the other looked at their current media contract which has left them behind monetarily in comparison. Some MW schools were discussed but no mention of one of, if not the biggest, conference football school.

Tampering is considered the hottest topic in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and Max Olson spoke to over a dozen coaches on how the new NIL world is making it harder for G5 schools to keep their top players. Is this just something that will have to be managed continually or can anything be done?

Last week in a tweet, Jordan Noyes announced he was transferring from Utah to Colorado State. Now comes a little of the backstory in that he is 30 years old and the father of three. Is a NIL deal with the AARP on the horizon?

Stevens participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp over the weekend. His final decision on his basketball future will certainly cause waves within the Rams roster for next year.

San Diego State did not need any home cooking as they cut through San Jose State like a hot knife through butter in capturing the Mountain West Tournament on their home field. They earned the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament with their first round opponent and rest of field in the regional starting on Friday.

After defeating No. 1 seed Boise State twice before losing in the championship game, the Spartans accepted an invite into the other softball post-season tournament that will feature 7 other teams.

