Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-15-23.

The calendar has turned to May and the Spring Evaluation period is in full force. While we don’t cover every school or area that a Mountain West team is visiting, we do highlight the states each team goes to in order to give an idea of where teams are prioritizing their efforts in the early going.
The offers have been plenty this week, with 10 of 12 teams handing out a total of 64+ offers. The amount of offers is not a complete surprise. With college coaches out visiting high schools and getting to evaluate recruits, check their academics, and talk to coaches, it makes sense that coaches are pulling the triggers on recruits they are interested in.
Despite all the offers, there were not any known commitments this week. However, a number of teams handed out lots of offers, including Colorado State, Hawaii, San Diego Staet, and UNLV. But it was Nevada who led the way, so the Wolf Pack take their second week on the cover photo.
Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:
- San Diego State: 3
- Air Force: 2
- Nevada: 2
- UNLV: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring.
RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.
The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9
Commitment Interviews:
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- DB Thomas Prassas was offered by Air Force
- EDGE Camden DeGraw-Tryall was offered by Boise State
- LB Le’Kell Mc’Gowan was offered by Boise State
- DL Omar Khan was offered by Boise State
- RB/WR Bryson Donelson was offered by Colorado State
- WR Elias Johnson was offered by Colorado State, Hawaii, and UNLV
- WR Elijah Brown was offered by Colorado State
- DE Ed’Mari Binion was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 WR/DE James Dowd was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 TE/LB Samu Moala was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 OL/DL Blake Graham was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 WR Madden Williams was offered by Colorado State and SDSU
- DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Fresno State
- WR Plas Johnson was offered by Fresno State
- DL Alvin Puefua was offered by Hawaii
- DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 TE/EDGE Sale Fano was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau was offered by Hawaii
- LB Hayden George was offered by Nevada
- DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Nevada
- OL Carson Osmus was offered by Nevada
- RB Carter Vargas was offered by Nevada
- EDGE Devan Kennedy was offered by Nevada
- LB Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes was offered by Nevada
- 2025 WR/TE Baron Naone was offered by Nevada
- 2025 TE T’Andre Waverly was offered by Nevada
- 2025 ATH LaVar Arrington II was offered by Nevada
- 2025 RB/DB D’Aryhian Clemons was offered by Nevada
- 2025 DB Seanje Finister was offered by Nevada
- 2025 RB Karson Cox was offered by Nevada
- 2026 OL/DL Malachi Johnston was offered by Nevada
- 2026 WR Caleb Clark was offered by Nevada
- 2026 WR Oteko Mwamba was offered by Nevada
- 2026 WR/DB Jeffery Johnson III was offered by Nevada
- 2026 TE/DE Caleb Tafua was offered by Nevada
- 2026 TE/DE Jack Sievers was offered by Nevada and UNLV
- WR Daniel Odom was offered by SDSU
- 2025 DB Jamar Beal was offered by SDSU
- 2025 WR Kamryn Jones was offered by SDSU
- OL David Clifford was offered by SJSU
- LB Blake Lowe was offered by SJSU
- 2026 QB Michael Mitchell Jr. was offered by SJSU
- DB Dontae Carter was offered by UNLV
- OL Josh Aisosa was offered by UNLV
- OL Kasen Lea was offered by UNLV
- EDGE Kekai Burnett was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Jakai Clardy was offered by UNLV
- 2025 TE/LB Tony Keck was offered by UNLV
- 2026 WR/TE Brock Harris was offered by UNLV
- 2026 QB Ryder Lyons was offered by UNLV
- 2026 LB Noah Tishendorf was offered by UNLV
- 2026 WR/DB Jaden Jefferson was offered by UNLV
- OL Peter Langi was offered by Utah State
- DB Aiden Manutai was offered by Utah State
- WR Tyrone Jackson was offered by Utah State
- DE Kalolo Kaihea was offered by Utah State
- LB Aizik Mahuka was offered by Utah State
- 2025 WR/DB Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by Utah State
- 2026 OL Pupungatoa Katoa was offered by Utah State
- 2026 WR Caleb Clark was offered by Utah State
Visits:
- Air Force: Arizona
- Boise State: California, Arizona
- Colorado State: Colorado
- Fresno State: Arizona
- Hawaii: Hawaii
- Nevada: California, Oregon
- San Diego State: California, Nevada, Arizona
- San Jose State: California
- UNLV: Texas, Oregon
- Utah State: Arizona
- Wyoming: California
Commits:
Decommits
