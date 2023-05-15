Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 5-15-23.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The calendar has turned to May and the Spring Evaluation period is in full force. While we don’t cover every school or area that a Mountain West team is visiting, we do highlight the states each team goes to in order to give an idea of where teams are prioritizing their efforts in the early going.

The offers have been plenty this week, with 10 of 12 teams handing out a total of 64+ offers. The amount of offers is not a complete surprise. With college coaches out visiting high schools and getting to evaluate recruits, check their academics, and talk to coaches, it makes sense that coaches are pulling the triggers on recruits they are interested in.

Despite all the offers, there were not any known commitments this week. However, a number of teams handed out lots of offers, including Colorado State, Hawaii, San Diego Staet, and UNLV. But it was Nevada who led the way, so the Wolf Pack take their second week on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

Nevada: 2

UNLV: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now through the end of May we are in an evaluation period. Coaches will be out visiting high schools during the spring.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 9

Commitment Interviews:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Thomas Prassas was offered by Air Force

EDGE Camden DeGraw-Tryall was offered by Boise State

LB Le’Kell Mc’Gowan was offered by Boise State

DL Omar Khan was offered by Boise State

RB/WR Bryson Donelson was offered by Colorado State

WR Elias Johnson was offered by Colorado State, Hawaii, and UNLV

WR Elijah Brown was offered by Colorado State

DE Ed’Mari Binion was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DE James Dowd was offered by Colorado State

2026 TE/LB Samu Moala was offered by Colorado State

2026 OL/DL Blake Graham was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR Madden Williams was offered by Colorado State and SDSU

DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Fresno State

WR Plas Johnson was offered by Fresno State

DL Alvin Puefua was offered by Hawaii

DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Hawaii

2025 TE/EDGE Sale Fano was offered by Hawaii

2025 EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau was offered by Hawaii

LB Hayden George was offered by Nevada

DB Sammie Hunter was offered by Nevada

OL Carson Osmus was offered by Nevada

RB Carter Vargas was offered by Nevada

EDGE Devan Kennedy was offered by Nevada

LB Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/TE Baron Naone was offered by Nevada

2025 TE T’Andre Waverly was offered by Nevada

2025 ATH LaVar Arrington II was offered by Nevada

2025 RB/DB D’Aryhian Clemons was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Seanje Finister was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Karson Cox was offered by Nevada

2026 OL/DL Malachi Johnston was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Caleb Clark was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Oteko Mwamba was offered by Nevada

2026 WR/DB Jeffery Johnson III was offered by Nevada

2026 TE/DE Caleb Tafua was offered by Nevada

2026 TE/DE Jack Sievers was offered by Nevada and UNLV

WR Daniel Odom was offered by SDSU

2025 DB Jamar Beal was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Kamryn Jones was offered by SDSU

OL David Clifford was offered by SJSU

LB Blake Lowe was offered by SJSU

2026 QB Michael Mitchell Jr. was offered by SJSU

DB Dontae Carter was offered by UNLV

OL Josh Aisosa was offered by UNLV

OL Kasen Lea was offered by UNLV

EDGE Kekai Burnett was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Jakai Clardy was offered by UNLV

2025 TE/LB Tony Keck was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/TE Brock Harris was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Ryder Lyons was offered by UNLV

2026 LB Noah Tishendorf was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/DB Jaden Jefferson was offered by UNLV

OL Peter Langi was offered by Utah State

DB Aiden Manutai was offered by Utah State

WR Tyrone Jackson was offered by Utah State

DE Kalolo Kaihea was offered by Utah State

LB Aizik Mahuka was offered by Utah State

2025 WR/DB Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by Utah State

2026 OL Pupungatoa Katoa was offered by Utah State

2026 WR Caleb Clark was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Air Force: Arizona

Boise State: California, Arizona

Colorado State: Colorado

Fresno State: Arizona

Hawaii: Hawaii

Nevada: California, Oregon

San Diego State: California, Nevada, Arizona

San Jose State: California

UNLV: Texas, Oregon

Utah State: Arizona

Wyoming: California

Commits:

Decommits

